Bank of America Says Warning Sign Shows 20% Drop

Bank of America strategist Savita Subramanian has grim prospects for stocks going forward.

She said in a recent memo that the data indicates that the S&P 500 could fall 20% over the next 12 months.

Many stock valuation measures are currently extended by historical standards.

The landscape of stock valuation metrics doesn’t paint a pretty picture of what’s to come in the market.

In a Nov. 15 note to customers, Bank of America said 15 of its 20 market valuation metrics were historically high.

Some of the more egregious offenders, all currently registering at least two standard deviations above their historical averages, include:

Schiller price / earnings ratio (3 standard deviations above historical average)

Price-book value (2.3)

Company value / profit ratio before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (2.2)

Operating cash flow (2.6)

Company sales value (2.5)

S&P 500 market capitalization / GDP (3.4)

Forward-looking investors have driven valuations up in a hyper-liquid market expecting long-term growth earnings growth to be exceptional. Such a scenario would bring valuations back to norms without causing a sell-off. The impressive profits would eventually add up to justify the current market prices of shares.

But that’s not the scenario that Bank of America strategists led by Savita Subramanian see unfold. Instead, they think investors’ expectations for future growth are too high. Right now, expectations are higher than those seen during the dot-com bubble.







Bank of America







But high expectations have always come with disappointing results. According to Bank of America metrics, the correlation between expectations of future growth and actual returns from the S&P 500 shows stocks are expected to fall 20% over the next 12 months.







Bank of America







“LTG rates are better against positive indicators, like most sentiment measures,” Subramanian said in the note. “In fact, only 15 out of 87 companies with expectations of over 20% LTG in 2000 generated a 20% CAGR of EPS over the next five years.”

Beyond next year, the bank’s chief strategist expects negative returns of 0.5% for the S&P 500 over the next 10 years, given the valuation situation. Their analysis found that valuations at one point in time account for 80% of a stock’s performance over the next decade. They predict the S&P 500 will be at 4,420 in 2031. This would be about a 6% drop from current levels of around 4,700.

Sector-wise, consumer discretionary stocks have the worst prospects for future returns, the bank said. Energy stocks, on the other hand, have the best prospects.

The bigger picture

Subramanian is one of the most bearish strategists among those of the major Wall Street institutions. Its model showing a 20% drop over the next 12 months would put the S&P 500 at around 3,750 by Thanksgiving next year.

Goldman Sachs chief US equity strategist David Kostin has a 2022 S&P 500 price target of 5,100, which is an 8% increase. Chris Harvey of Wells Fargo thinks it could climb to 5,300.

But there are those who are more on the Subramanian side. Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson has said 2022 will be “the year of the stock picker” as the S&P 500 loses steam given the valuation situation. His baseline scenario for next year’s broad index is 4,400. Wilson’s target is despite the fact that he believes GDP and earnings growth will be strong next year.

The US economy and by extension the stock market are currently in an area of ​​uncertainty, as indicators are giving mixed signals.

GDP growth slowed to 2% in the third quarter, below the expected 2.7%, most likely in part because of the increase in cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19. Inflation has also exceeded expectations for seven straight months now, reaching highs of 6.2% in three decades. And the Federal Reserve will start cutting back on asset purchases this month.

But job gains also accelerated in October. The United States created 531,000 jobs last month, more than the 450,000 forecast, after a lackluster reading in September. Unemployment also continues to fall to pre-pandemic lows. It currently stands at 4.6%.







Initiated







In addition, consumer spending remains robust. Americans spent $ 638 billion in October, the highest figure on record in a month.

But again, current valuations play a major role in a stock’s future performance. Even though corporate earnings are excellent, history shows that valuations are returning to their long-term averages. And the Bank of America models show exactly what’s going on.

Stocks may or may not experience a significant pullback in the coming months. Either way, it would be reasonable to expect the S&P 500’s 104% gain from the March 2020 low to run out of steam soon.