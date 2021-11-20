Shares are up 8% since the start of earnings season, with more gains in store

Text size
The US stock market as a whole posted a gain last week, propelled by strong retail earnings and increased outperformance of tech stocks. Inflation is looming, but has so far shown little sign of deteriorating results, and investors continue to reap the rewards.
That said, the main indices were mixed over the week. The
S&P 500
increased by 0.3%. The
Dow Jones Industrial Average
fell 1.4%, while
Boeing
(ticker: BA) and
Goldman Sachs Group
(GS) had a particularly difficult time. Since the index is weighted by price, Goldman and Boeing, which fell 5.8% on the week due to delayed deliveries of 787, may cause the index to move much more than low-priced stocks like
Intelligence
(INTC).
The
Nasdaq Composite
rose 1.2%, hitting a record high on Friday as tech stocks continued to rise.
Nvidia
(NVDA) was one of the top performers, adding 7.9% for the week.
The gains come despite, or perhaps because of a lack of two-way enthusiasm on the part of investors. The S&P 500 has not moved 1% or more in 25 trading days, the longest streak in two years, writes Callie Cox, senior investment strategist at Ally Invest. It increased by 6% over the same period in a classic example of a higher slow grind.
Government data and earnings reports over the past few days have given investors a check on the temperature of U.S. consumers as prices begin to rise. The diagnosis came back healthy Retail sales rose 1.7% in October, more than expected, and profits at several chains showed buyers were not backing down. Results of
Home deposit
(HD) and
low
(LOW) suggested that consumers always add amenities to their homes.
Macys
(M) wowed Wall Street with a possible plan to separate its digital business from its physical stores; its shares jumped more than 21% on Thursday. Results of
Kohls
(KSS) and
Walmart
(WMT) were also impressive.
In fact, the profits have been remarkably impressive, even as investors fear companies may not be able to handle supply chain downturns. The S&P 500 is up 8% in this earnings season, its best performance in seven years, according to Cox. The profit margins of S&P 500 companies have barely dipped, showing that companies are resisting the headwinds of inflation well, she wrote.
One of the few assets that has not performed well in recent times is oil, which fell 5.8% on the week and 10% from its highs at the end of October. Supply is returning as some US producers ramp up and demand slows due to a spike in Covid cases in Europe, leading to lockdowns there.
This coming week, investors will be watching whether President Joe Biden appoints a new Federal Reserve chairman or sticks to the current one, Jerome Powell.
Write to Avi Salzman at [email protected]