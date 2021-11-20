Facebook testing tool to let users manage the content they see | Facebook





Facebook is testing a feature that allows users to control the amount of content they view from friends, groups and public figures, amid accusations the social media platform is not doing enough to put the brakes on inflammatory publications. Users will be able to reduce or increase the amount of content they see from specific categories on their news feed, a personalized scrolling of content from friends, pages and groups that is a central part of the experience of users. platform users. Facebook’s menu for managing users’ news feed content will offer options to control the amount of content coming from friends and family, groups, pages, and public figures. Test takers can keep the number of posts in their feed in these categories normal, or reduce or increase them. Users will also be able to do the same with subjects. It’s part of our ongoing work to give people more control over [their]news feed, so they see more of what they want and less of what they don’t want, Facebook owner Meta said. in a report. Facebook’s news feed, and the algorithms that control it, is a regular source of controversy and adjustment attempts by its owner. Documents released in recent months by a whistleblower, Frances Haugen, showed that a change in Facebook’s news feed algorithm in 2018, to promote reshared posts, had the effect of pushing toxic and violent content as well. that disinformation. Haugen also accused Meta of not doing enough to tackle harmful content in general, with some of the documents she released indicating that Facebook is struggling to contain disinformation ahead of the January 6 riots in Washington. Meta has denied that Facebook runs divisive content. Speaking at the annual Web Summit this month, Metas vice president of global affairs Nick Clegg said much of Facebook’s content was about babies, barbecues and barmitzvahs and that the promotion of toxic content went against the commercial interests of the platform. In addition to announcing the content test, Meta said it is launching an experiment that allows certain advertisers on Facebook to avoid showing their ads to users who have recently participated in news and social related posts. politics, social problems, crime and tragedy. When an advertiser selects one or more topics, their ad won’t show to people who recently covered those topics in their news feed, Meta said.

