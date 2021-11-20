Business
Analysis: Stock market beyond finance
Over the past 25 years, there have been at least three stock market declines in addition to the usual market ebbs and flows
Recently, stock market news grabbed the headlines as investors quickly suffered huge losses.
This is not the first time this has happened; over the past 25 years, there have been at least three stock market declines in addition to the usual ebb and flow of the market.
Today, I do not write about finances and the mechanisms of stock market manipulation; instead, I will reflect on the day-to-day life of retail investors and operations within brokerage houses to help us understand social processes in general.
More information can be brought out than what is seen by visiting a brokerage firm and observing the seemingly uneventful day-to-day activities of investors and / or brokers in buying and selling stocks.
For example, stock brokers and some investors eagerly wait for the market to start operating at 9:30 a.m. every morning. Usually the first few hours are hectic when many stocks are sold and bought.
Nonetheless, in daily stock trading, many profit while others sell at a loss to fund an emergency or invest in other stocks to recoup the loss.
In short, many future potentials are imagined in the functioning of the stock market – apart from the stock market itself being very unpredictable.
For those unfamiliar with stock trading, various news and statistics on market summaries, company profiles, and other analysis can seem quite hit and miss.
But stock indices determine the fate of investors who communicate by phone to buy and sell stocks for a profit.
So, the people involved in trading try to minimize the risk of loss and make a profit by collecting disparate information.
Despite this, some investors sit in front of screens showing the market trend in brokerage houses.
These people spend time trying to sell and buy stocks for profit. Throughout the day, investors keep a close eye on prices and continue to bid or trade stocks.
Insider’s gaze
In investment decisions, insider information / rumors play a crucial role.
For example, there is always information about the company receiving new investments or having “board meetings” which triggers the market momentum by raising or lowering stock prices.
Of course, this information makes or breaks the future of investors, but it also maintains the potential for a surprise or unrealized outcome.
Retail investors who live daily trading in the stock market must remain extremely nimble to make a profit by buying and selling different stocks simultaneously.
To make a quick profit, some retail investors follow a “guru” or advisor who provides so-called insider information that sometimes generates profits and sometimes losses.
If we look at stock market trading, we will see the worry and hope surrounding the temporal incongruity between people’s knowledge of the stock market and how it works.
More precisely, those who invest in the stock market encounter a temporal incongruity between the possibility of knowing and acting on the market.
Therefore, as social scientists, we might strive to understand how stock investors, especially individuals, deal with temporal incongruity in financial markets.
It is important to note that a temporal incongruity does not simply result from the accelerated speed and simultaneity of financial transactions enabled by new electronic technologies.
Instead, we might find cross time directions of financial trading strategies, insider information, workplaces, etc. which come together in the life choices of investors.
For example, some wait for stock prices to rise a little more and ultimately fail to make a profit, while others continue to buy and sell lower profit margins repeatedly.
One could argue that temporal incongruity emerges from the through temporal properties and possibilities of the stock market – temporalities or “time landscapes” intersecting in the simultaneous flow of capital, commodities and life.
By observing business decisions, we were able to understand the different temporal properties of economic knowledge and action becoming visible to stakeholders.
What is crucial, in other words, is the question of when and how temporal incongruity becomes overt market players and how people react to such incongruity.
While speculators or some stock traders bet on the future direction of an asset’s price, some retail stock investors typically aim to lock in their profits by locating fluctuations in the buying and selling prices of the stock at a different time in quick succession.
Thus, this temporal characteristic of the stock market translates into divergent anxieties, apprehensions, possibilities and hopes.
Of course, the chances of profit for daily traders depend on perpetual efforts to locate price gaps.
But, it is interesting to note that there is always a gap between the present moment and the future under the sheer incompleteness of the stock market.
Even if the global stock market goes down, one could make a profit by trading multiple stocks in the market.
However, it is undeniable that obtaining profits becomes very difficult when the stock market is manipulated on a large scale.
The point of this piece: The temporal nature of the incomplete present gives the stock market its unique propensity.
In this sense, trading on the stock market entails what Ernst Bloch calls the ontology of “not yet” and a propensity for temporal completion.
Analyzing a Japanese brokerage house, Hirokazu Miyazaki argued that such forward-looking momentum is a temporal feature of utopian thought of all kinds.
Stock market investors continue to identify various forms of temporal incongruity.
It also coincides with the fact that in our society, in our daily life, we continue to generate incongruities of different kinds that can reveal important information about our social lives.
Mohamed Tareq Hassan is an anthropologist and teaches at the University of Dhaka. He also works as a researcher at the International Institute for Asian Studies (IISA) at the University of Leiden in the Netherlands.
