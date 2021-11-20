Business
FDA announces more Salmonella-related products
Prepare oneself to shopping for Thanksgiving groceries? Beware of recalled onions from the produce aisle.
The United States Food and Drug Administration expanded its onion recall on Monday,add more products to a list of onions linked to a salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 892 people, according to the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention.
While the salmonella outbreak was first reported in mid-September, the FDA did not link the growing epidemic to onions until October.All affected onions were imported from Mexico between July 1 and August 31 and supplied by ProSource Produce LLC and Keeler Family Farms, according to the CDC. The onions were distributed to wholesalers, restaurants and retail stores.
As of Tuesday, the salmonella outbreak caused at least 183 hospitalizations in 38 states and Puerto Rico, according to the CDC. The agency specifies that the investigation is still ongoing.
The recalls announced on Monday include onions from Alsum Farms & Produce, Inc. which have been delivered to select retailers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Pennsylvania, as well as certain onions supplied by Keeler Family Farms and sold under named after Green Giant fresh onions in Illinois. affect all of Green Giant’s canned or frozen plant products.
Which onions have been recalled?
The CDC says all of the contaminated onions were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico. The FDA recall currently includes:
A few onions (red, yellow and white) of Keeler Family Farmsdistributed in 25 pound and 50 pound mesh bags marked MVP.
Red, yellow and white onionsProSource Produce LLCdistributed in mesh bags and cartons of various sizes under various brands including Big Bull, Peak Fresh Produce, Sierra Madre, Markon First Crop., Markon Essentials, Rio Blue, ProSource, Rio Valley and Sysco Imperial.
Onions received in meal kits fromEach Plate and Hello freshJuly 7 to September 8.
SomeFresh Green Giantwhole yellow onions in 2 pound bags, 3 pound bags and 5 pound bags; whole white onions in 2 pound bags; and whole red onions in 2 pound bags of ProSource Produce withUPC codes 60580600120-8, 60580600123-9, 60580600170-3, 60580600218-2 and 60580600248-9.
SomePier-C ProduceKeeler Family Farms 2 Pound Whole White Onions with UPC code 03338360051-2.
SomeAlsum Farms & Produce, Inc.fresh whole yellow onions in 3 pound bags, 5 pound bags and 50 pound cartons; fresh whole white onions in 2-pound bags; and fresh whole red onions in 2 pound bags from Keeler Family Farms.
Are onions safe to eat?
Recalled products must be discarded or returned, according to the FDA and CDC.
If you can’t tell where onions come from, don’t buy and eat them, says the CDC. Wash any surfaces and containers that these onions may have touched with hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.
Onions can potentially be contaminated with salmonella, which can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain in healthy people. The bacteria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children or the elderly and, in rare circumstances, can produce more serious illnesses such as infected aneurysms, endocarditis and arthritis, according to the FDA.
Symptoms typically begin six hours to six days after ingesting the bacteria, and most people recover without treatment after four to seven days, according to the CDC.
Onion recall from the FDA:Onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states recalled for possible contamination
Follow USA TODAY reporter Bailey Schulz on Twitter: @bailey_schulz.
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2021/11/20/fda-onion-recall-salmonella-outbreak-thanksgiving/8699595002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]