7 valid reasons to sell Shiba Inu right now
For over a century, the stock market has been at the top of the investment pedestal. Although the broad base S&P 500 does not exceed bonds, gold or housing each year, it has generated the highest average annual return over the very long term.
But over the past couple of years, cryptocurrencies as a whole have left the stock market to eat their dust. Since the stock market’s pandemic low in March 2020, the overall value of all cryptocurrencies has increased 19-fold to around $ 2.64 trillion as of November 17. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), played a big part in this increase in face value, no digital currency turned heads during this period quite like the coin Shiba inu (CRYPTO: SHIB).
Here’s How Shiba Inu Investors Achieved Life-Changing Gains
Shiba Inu made its commercial debut on August 1, 2020 and has been nothing short of a rocket ever since. SHIB tokens hit an all-time high of $ 0.00008841 per token last month. In theory, that might not seem like much, but it represents a gain of over 17,300,000% since its inception. As of November 17, SHIB was up nearly 10,000,000% since August 1, 2020.
If you are wondering how such gigantic returns are possible in a short period of time, the following catalysts might help explain this monster move.
First, we have clearly seen the fear of failure (FOMO) come into play. Investors who saw Bitcoin gallop with a gain of 8,000,000,000% (that’s 8 billion percent) in 11 years and four months, they are constantly looking for the next coin that will go to the moon. Considering that life-changing gains are possible in the crypto arena, investors have been more than willing to chase highflips regardless of recent returns.
To build on that point, the Shiba Inu community has done a top-notch job keeping SHIB on the radar of a variety of social media platforms. Shiba Inu is one of the most sought-after cryptocurrencies in the United States.
As for something a little more tangible, Shiba Inu has benefited from more cryptocurrency exchanges listing SHIB for trading. To stay with the theme here, more ads equals better liquidity, increased awareness, and a larger community. The growth of the Shiba Inu community has so far been key to pushing the SHIB tokens higher.
The July 2021 launch of the decentralized exchange ShibaSwap also played a role. ShibaSwap helps increase liquidity and, more importantly, enables staking. In addition to earning passive income with staking, hodlers will be encouraged to hold onto their SHIB for longer periods of time.
Tesla MotorsCEO Elon Musk also did his part in the Shiba Inu moonshot. The richest person in the world adopted a Shiba Inu dog this summer and was known to tweet Shiba Inu-themed memes before this adoption. Whenever Musk makes the slightest reference to Shiba Inus on Twitter, it is taken as a sign to pile up in SHIB.
Finally, there is a kind of buying bias in the crypto market that SHIB has benefited from. With little opportunity to short sell lesser-known or less-traded digital currencies, the crypto market has been able to thrive.
Shiba Inu walks towards the doghouse
Yet despite this long list of catalysts that have so far sent Shiba Inu to the moon, there is an equally long list of valid reasons why investors should take their money and not look back. Here are seven reasons to sell Shiba Inu right now.
1. The community is not a guarantee of success
For starters, people put too much emphasis on the idea of building a community. While it is generally considered positive to increase the number of SHIB orthodlers, the community takes a back seat to actual utility. What I see on social media is a community that focuses on the token price of SHIB and pays little to no attention to what the long-term use case might exist. In other words, “community” as a catalyst amounts to nothing more than self-interest-based hype.
2. There is hardly any real use
This leads to the next valid reason for selling Shiba Inu coins: There are hardly any actual use cases. According to the online business directory Cryptwerk, only 137 merchants around the world currently accept SHIB tokens as a method of payment. Even though Shiba Inu landed its first major merchant this month, the use case is only a tiny fraction of the more than 500 million entrepreneurs worldwide. Outside of a cryptocurrency exchange, there is simply no use for SHIB.
3. It has a particularly short holding period
Another major concern that should get the hodlers running for the exit is the median hold time of the SHIB tokens. Based on data from major cryptocurrency exchanges and ecosystem Global Coinbase, the typical median wait time for SHIB is ridiculously low at 20 days. While this number has been increasing since the launch of ShibaSwap, it still implies that many “investors” are nothing more than momentum hunters, or even day traders. Sentiment can change in the cryptocurrency space in no time, and it’s obvious most Shiba Inu hodlers don’t plan to be here for the long haul.
4. It lacks any desirable differentiation
Perhaps the most damning thing about Shiba Inu is its lack of competitive advantage and differentiation. Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. This means that payments with SHIB are potentially limited by congestion on the Ethereum network. It also means that Shiba Inu users pay considerably higher fees when making transfers or purchases than with a number of other popular coins.
There is simply nothing about Shiba Inu that stands out that would force companies to say, “We have to accept this token!” “
5. There is no connection with Elon Musk
A fifth valid reason for selling the Shiba Inu coin is that the buzz surrounding Elon Musk’s tweets has absolutely no tangible connection to SHIB or the community.
Elon Musk holds three cryptocurrencies in his wallet: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin, the direct rival of the Shiba Inu, and a piece inspired by the Japanese dog breed Shiba Inu. Whether or not Musk tweets about his own Shiba Inu or posts a meme featuring Shiba Inus, he is not referring to SHIB and is certainly not involved in its development.
6. Robinhood catalyst does not work
Another reason to consider heading for the exit is that of Shiba Inu. Robin Hood (NASDAQ: HOOD) the announcement was unsuccessful. Even though a Change.org petition to list SHIB on the popular online trading platform has garnered more than 500,000 signatures, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev noted on the Q3 conference call of the company that:
The regulatory environment in terms of new coins and loan and crypto products is uncertain and changing. And we need to… carefully assess whether we can add new parts in a way that is safe for customers and complies with regulatory requirements.
Translation: SHIB might not find his way on Robinhood anytime soon.
7. History is not SHIB’s friend
Finally, the story is pretty clear: a massive correction awaits Shiba Inu. When I looked at other payout coins that had generated five- and six-digit percentage gains over a relatively short period of time, I found that they all ultimately lost between 93% and 99% of their value within 26 months (or less) of peaking. Although SHIB has lost almost half of its value since reaching its high on October 27, history suggests that there is still a lot of decline to come.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service.
