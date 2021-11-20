Mortgage and real estate news this week





As the holiday season approaches, things really slowed down in the mortgage and real estate industry. But that doesn’t mean there is nothing to say! Rates are always fluctuating, and as you prepare to settle your New Year’s resolutions, Bankrate has a few tips that you may find helpful. Here is what is going on. 1. Mortgage rates are on the rise After a delay of a few weeks, the average rate on a 30-year loan has increased again in recent days. Experts believe this trend will stay in place for the foreseeable future, even with daily or weekly changes, so now is the time to consider a refi. Think of it as a gift to yourself for the holiday season. Read the story. 2. Experts say rates will also continue to rise If you want even more proof that the trends are on the rise for mortgage rates, look no further than our weekly expert survey. In its most recent edition, half of those polled expect a further increase in the coming week, with a quarter more saying rates will remain stable. There’s no way they’ll come down from here. Read the story. 3. What to do when your mortgage forbearance ends Millions of homeowners went into forbearance during the coronavirus pandemic, and the first wave of applicants saw that protection end earlier this fall. If you’re preparing to start making payments again, it’s important to be in touch with your lender early and often to learn about your options and choose the plan that’s right for you and your bank account. Read the story. 4. Buy a house out of wedlock Millennials are more likely than previous generations to buy property with romantic partners they haven’t walked with before. It’s not illegal (or immoral) but it can be a bit trickier than buying a house with your spouse. If you are planning to embark on homeownership with your partner, there are a few key things to keep in mind. Read the story. 5. Prepayment of your mortgage There are many ways to prepay your mortgage, and if you can afford it, it can be a great way to have extra wiggle room in your monthly budget over the long term. Plus, you can save big on interest. Check out Bankrate’s guide to how it works. Read the story.

