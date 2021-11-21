Wall Street pros optimistic for 2021, but not bullish enough

It was another tough week in a brutal year for bears. While they are right about many aspects of inflation, monetary policy and the persistence of the coronavirus, stockholders who expected something to significantly dampen the stock market have again been denied. .

Investors limped in the week amid overwhelming evidence that price pressures are mounting in the economy amid a market rally that pushed the S&P 500 up 25% in 2021. Then, sales Retail sales grew the most in seven months, Home Depot Inc. reported exceptional and regional results. manufacturing metrics have skyrocketed from earlier forecasts. Barely a week after the fastest jump in consumer prices in three decades, the S&P 500 on Thursday hit its 66th record of the year.

Wall Street forecasters have said year round that a 20-month bull market slowdown would be natural, with valuations stretched, growth expected to slow, and the Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates in 2022. But until now in the fourth quarter, consumers continue to challenge pessimism. A Fed economic growth model is on its way to beating nearly every projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

“The recovery has happened much faster in 2021 than anyone predicted,” Chris Gaffney, president of global markets at TIAA Bank, said in a telephone interview. “It is realistic to think that the markets will not be able to repeat 2021, which will be a very good year.”

Resilience does little to dispel the gloom among strategists by 2022. The average projection of the S&P 500 at the end of 2022 is 4,843, which is a mere 3% ahead of the current level. That counts as the least optimistic outlook behind just 2019 in two decades of data.

Be cautious among the normally bullish group in an unorthodox rally that has rocked the outlook. Take the last week, when many were convinced the tight supply would hamper growth. Instead, retailers bragged about their ability to stock up before the holidays. And jobless claims fell to a new pandemic-era low, signaling a continuing strong labor market.

Stocks advanced for a sixth week in seven, with the S&P 500 rising 0.3%. As countries in Europe announced new travel restrictions amid a new wave of pandemic cases, investors again sought the safety of the usual beneficiaries of a home economy – software and internet stocks . The tech-rich Nasdaq 100 outperformed, jumping more than 2%.

Strategists aren’t the only ones who struggle to make predictions during a pandemic. Individual stock analysts have seen companies beat the average earnings per share estimate by an unprecedented amount. Economists and central bankers have seen their take on “transient” inflation hit against a spike in consumer prices lasting several months.

At the end of the day, stock market pessimists almost certainly envision a year when their outlook for equities has seriously missed. In January, the highest year-end target was 4,400. The S&P 500 finished just below 4,700 on Friday.

Misunderstanding the pace of the recovery in 2021 has not helped strategists’ optimism for 2022. They now see the expected slump in the economic growth rate occurring next year, with gains hampered by the economic cycle. Fed tightening that could include the first rate hike since the start of the pandemic.

With so much future growth embedded in stocks, the market has become unusually sensitive to rising interest rates, according to Savita Subramanian, a strategist at Bank of America Corp. A 1 percentage point increase in the discount rate could bring the S&P 500 down to 3,600, according to his team’s model. On the other hand, a rate cut of a similar magnitude would push the benchmark to 6,300.

“A slight increase in the discount rate could cause stocks to wobble,” Subramanian, who expects the S&P 500 to end 2022 at 4,600, wrote in a recent note to clients. “But we cannot ignore the reverse scenario.”

A series of corporate earnings that defied concerns ranging from supply chain grunts to labor shortages and commodity inflation are helping to prop up the $ 12 trillion stock rally of this year. Up more than 40% in each of the first three quarters, earnings, rather than price-earnings multiples, accounted for all stock gains.

This kind of boom, however, is unlikely to last, tipsters say. S&P 500 earnings growth will weaken to around 8% in 2022, according to analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence. While this doesn’t necessarily spell trouble for the market, it threatens to remove some of the buffer if rates start to climb.

Ned Davis Research compared the return on earnings of the S&P 500 – how big are earnings relative to stock prices – to inflation-adjusted 10-year Treasury yields, and found that more stocks offer higher the lower premium than bonds, the less they perform. Since 1984, when the spread was below its 12-month average, the S&P 500 has tended to rise 7.3% per year. That’s 4 percentage points lower than the return when the spread was above average. At the end of October, the gap was close to its average.

The risk of potentially higher rates putting pressure on equities P / E ratios is part of the reason Morgan Stanley predicts the S&P 500 will end next year at 4,400, a forecast that is the lowest among those tracked by Bloomberg.

“We still expect earnings growth of 10%. Interest rates are the backbone of the equation, ”said Daniel Skelly, head of equity model portfolio solutions at Morgan Stanley, in an interview with“ Bloomberg Surveillance ”. “We think the risk / return at the index level is not exciting at this point.”

However, not everyone is pessimistic. Bulls in equities point to favorable trends in cash flow as one of the reasons to stay invested. Thanks to the lack of brokerage commissions and pandemic lockdowns, a new generation of retail traders has emerged to help propel the market.

Another pillar of support comes from company buyouts. U.S. companies have announced plans to buy $ 1.1 trillion worth of their own shares since January, almost triple the level at the same time last year, and are on the verge of breaking the record set in 2018, according to data compiled by Birinyi Associates and Bloomberg.

Net demand for equities from businesses and households will total $ 550 billion in 2022, according to estimates by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategist David Kostin. He expects the S&P 500 to end the year at 5,100.

BMO chief investment strategist Brian Belski said any worries about slower growth or a Fed tightening set the stage for the bull market to continue.

“We don’t believe the returns in 2020-2021 are sustainable,” Belski wrote in a note earlier in the week. “2022 will be a less positive year, but positive nonetheless. Think of it as a sort of well-deserved break. ”