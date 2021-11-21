Newly launched first week of BSE trading meets expectations with 340,000 new investors





Beijing Stock Exchange Photo: Chi Jingyi / GT The newly launched Beijing Stock Exchange (ESB) first week of trading Monday through Friday broadly met market expectations with an additional 340,000 qualified investors rushing to the exchange, the Securities Daily reported on Saturday. Market volume increased significantly over the past week due to growing investor enthusiasm for the exchange, a third addition to China’s A-share market. Prices of 10 new stocks rose overall, and the 71 listings that migrated from an over-the-counter market performed well. Around 100 shares are expected to trade on the new market by the end of the year and investors eligible to trade are expected to exceed 10 million, or 2.5 times the current number, according to market participants, considering the possibility that the new stock exchange welcomes companies listed abroad. Chinese stocks and even revive plans for an international board of directors for foreign companies to raise funds. “Overall, the BSE performed well in the first week of its opening,” Yang Delong, chief economist of Shenzhen-based First Seafront Fund Management Co, told Global Times on Saturday. “It is expected that with the increase in the number of companies listed on BSE in the future, its development trend will also become more stable,” Yang said. Just 75 days after its announcement, the launch of BSE signals an “imperative” push to address fundraising challenges for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) – the backbone of China’s robust economy. World time

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202111/1239455.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos