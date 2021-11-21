US Action: Nasdaq Finishes Above 16,000 For First Time Thanks To Power Of Technology





NEW YORK: The Nasdaq Composite Index closed above 16,000 points for the first time on Friday, in its second consecutive record fueled by tech stocks, as pandemic nervousness sent the Dow Jones into its losing fourth session in the over the past five.

The Nasdaq Index and S&P 500 Index both had a winning week, up 1.2% and 0.3% respectively, after last week’s declines ended a five-week streak of best results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average’s second consecutive weekly loss – this one of 1.4% – erased the last of its November gains, prolonging the index’s drop from a record November 8 to 2.3%.

Friday’s drop was caused by the collapse in bank, energy and airline stocks, fearing that European countries, battling a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, would follow Austria to lead towards full lockdown.

Bank stocks fell 1.6%, following lower Treasury yields as investors grabbed safe haven bonds. The S&P Energy Index fell 3.9%, the worst performing sector as crude prices fell on demand implications.

Carriers including Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines, and cruise lines Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival Corp all fell between 0.6% and 2.8%.

“This is a normal time to take risks. And in this case, there is so much liquidity that the market does not go down – only people are taking risks by going to shelters,” said Jay Hatfield, managing director. of Infrastructure Capital. Management in New York.

Falling yields and demand for safe-haven stocks supported major tech stocks, which in turn pushed the Nasdaq up.

FAANG stocks, which have largely withstood economic shocks since 2020, have traded broadly higher. Netflix Inc won with other homemaking actions.

Chipmaker Nvidia Corp rose 4.1% to its third consecutive closing high, and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, up 0.3%, hit its third closing record in four.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 268.97 points, or 0.75%, to 35,601.98; the S&P 500 lost 6.58 points, or 0.14%, to 4,697.96; and the Nasdaq Composite added 63.73 points, or 0.4%, to 16,057.44.

The S&P 500 swirled around Friday before slipping into negative territory after a week in which retailers pushed it to a record high the day before.

The S&P consumer discretionary sector rose 0.3% to a closing high for the second day in a row, after breaking its intraday high on Friday. This follows strong retail earnings this week and positive signs for holiday shopping.

Lowe’s Companies rose 0.9% to its third consecutive record after releasing its third quarter results on Wednesday. Etsy Inc, which posted earnings earlier this month, achieved the same closing feat after finishing up 1.4%.

“On the third quarter results, one of the trends we’ve seen is the resounding strength of the US consumer,” said Jessica Bemer, portfolio manager at Easterly Investment Partners.

“We’ve heard throughout this week from retailers talking about the consumer returning to the store, enjoying the shopping experience and getting ready for the holidays. It does make sense, but it has been really validated during the season. results.”

Profit-taking on names that rose earlier in the week resulted in drops of between 2.9% and 8.8% at Macy’s Inc, Kohls Corp and Gap Inc.

The information technology segment, up 0.8%, was the best performer in the S&P 500.

It was backed by Intuit Inc, which jumped 10.1% as brokerage firms raised their price targets on the income tax software company after beating quarterly estimates and upping forecasts.

Volume on the U.S. exchanges was 10.68 billion shares, compared to the 11.12 billion average for the full session over the past 20 trading days.

The S&P 500 posted 45 new 52-week highs and nine new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 100 new highs and 309 new lows.

