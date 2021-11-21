Business
KinderCare Postpones IPO Due to Regulatory Issues
KinderCare Education, one of the country’s largest for-profit childcare providers, has said it will delay an initial public offering indefinitely due to unspecified regulatory delays.
Portland, Oregon-based KinderCare aimed to raise at least $ 460 million in a bid that would have valued the company at around $ 3 billion. It was due to make its market debut Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker KLC.
Due to regulatory delays beyond our control, we have decided to postpone our IPO, ”the company said in a statement Friday. This is a real disappointment, because the IPO would allow us to grow faster and serve more hardworking families while strengthening our mission to provide future generations with confidence for life. “
The company declined to comment beyond its statement.
KinderCare lost $ 129 million in 2020, and revenue fell almost 30% from the previous year to $ 1.4 billion, which the company attributed to Covid-related shutdowns. The company said it received $ 180 million in federal funding last year in Covid relief funds.
Activity has since resumed but remains below pre-pandemic levels. Revenue for the nine months ended Oct. 3 was $ 1.3 billion. Annual revenue was $ 1.9 billion in 2019.
The company says it is the largest private operator of child care centers in the United States in terms of capacity. Its main competitors are Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. and Learning Care Group Inc., a private company.
In its IPO speech, KinderCare said its size helps it provide more flexible options for parents and employers. The US child care industry is highly fragmented; single-site operations and small chains account for about 95% of the $ 40 billion industry.
Earlier this month, KinderCare said in a regulatory filing that it planned to offer 25.8 million shares in a price range of $ 18 to $ 21. We have received strong investor interest and positive feedback on the potential of KinderCares, ”the company said.
This story was posted from a feed with no text editing
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/ipo/kindercare-postpones-ipo-citing-regulatory-issues-11637420059528.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]