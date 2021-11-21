Euro Stoxx 50 plunges as Austria announces new lockdown





European stocks were down on Friday afternoon as Austria announced a lockdown and global travel restrictions were further tightened to deal with the growing number of Covid-19 cases. Shares in the travel sector fell on the news, with investor concerns about the last quarter of the year rising thereafter. UK stocks also reflected the same sentiment, with the FTSE 100 falling as energy prices rose, prompting a new wave of concerns over the current fuel and energy crisis affecting businesses and causing a decline in fourth quarter profits around the holiday season. Overnight in Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell, while the US S&P 500 index traded mostly flat. What’s interesting today: Retail stocks performed well on Friday, highlighting better-than-expected sales data as consumers started Christmas shopping earlier this year. Commodities also pulled the market somewhat higher, but they didn’t have much of an effect on overall market sentiment. Chart showing the current stock market – Credit: TradingView Why are stocks falling today? Austria imposes new lockdown: Austria became the first European country to impose a new lockdown as the number of coronavirus cases rose massively. What it means: With the number of new Covid-19 cases increasing rapidly in the last few weeks of the year, investors are worried about the possibility of more countries following Austria and closing their borders to travelers and international companies. This could have a significant impact on the performance of many companies in the last quarter of 2021. Rising energy prices: UK energy prices also rose suddenly after two other energy providers – Social Energy and Neon Reef – became the last to collapse. What it means: With a long list of energy suppliers collapsing due to the long-lasting energy and fuel crisis, which has seen supplies scarce across the country, these latest business failures have led to speculation on how long the crisis would take to overcome control. Stock markets: the highlights The FTSE 100 index fell 0.40% to 7,226.6 basis points (bps)

The Euro Stoxx index also reflected the same sentiment, down 0.50% to hit 4,361.7bp

German DAX index fell 0.20% to 16,189 bps

The French CAC 40 index also fell by 0.37% to 7,115.5bp

The main sectors were retail and transportation, while consumer services and electronic technology were affected

US S&P 500 futures also fell 0.15% to 4,693.8bp Market sentiment The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) Volatility Index, or VIX – a measure of expected movements in U.S. stocks – jumped to 18.3, reflecting growing investor concern

The US dollar index also rose to $ 96.20

US 10-year bond yield index fell to 1.608% Main equity gains: UK and Europe On the FTSE 100, the best performing companies were Ocado Group (OCDO), Royal Mail (RMG) and Reckitt Benckiser Group (RKT)

Ocado Group (OCDO) shares rallied after discovery of insider trading, revealing bullish outlook for the group

Shares of Royal Mail (RMG) rose after the company said around £ 6bn (€ 7.1bn, $ 8bn) in sales data following the surge in purchases in line

Stocks of Reckitt Benckiser (RKT) have gradually increased as winter brought sales of cold and flu medicine up

On the Euro Stoxx 50, the first winners are EssilorLuxottica (EL), Deutsche Post (DPW) and Vonovia (VNA)

EssilorLuxottica (EL) shares edged up after the group received the green light of the UK competition authorities to move forward with the acquisition of Lenstec

Deutsche Post (DPW) shares rallied after the company struck a massive deal with energy company Neste (NESTE) to buy sustainable fuel

Vonovia (VNA) shares rallied after receiving an upgrade from Goldman Sachs, shifting its shares from sell to buy Main losers: UK and Europe In the UK, the main losers were Compass Group (CPG), Rolls-Royce Holdings (RR) and International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG)

Compass Group (CPG) shares tumbled after the company launched a partnership with Incredible Edible

Rolls-Royce (RR) recently presented its plans for its small nuclear reactors, which have attracted great interest from Qatar

International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) Has Seen Its Shares Drop After A Number Of Insider Trading

In Europe, the worst performing companies were BNP Paribas (BNP), Deutsche Telekom (DTE) and CRH Plc (CRH)

BNP Paribas (BNP) recently announced a “low carbon transition group”, which will have 250 employees

Deutsche Telekom (DTE) shares edged down after the company revealed it was considering selling some of its computer systems Stock market news: what you need to know today Ryanair (RYA) leaves London Stock Exchange for transaction fees

CVC Capital (CVC.AX) acquires the ekaterra tea business of Unilever (ULVR) for 4.5 billion euros

Palo Alto (PANW) Shares rally on strong revenue in Q1

Palo Alto (PANW) Shares rally on strong revenue in Q1

Infinite Leap, based in the United States, acquired by Halma (HLMA) Read more: Palo Alto (PANW) Up 4% From Q1 Product Strength Read more: Halma (HLMA) takes over US company Infinite Leap for $ 30 million

