A Tesla executive sold shares. It wasn’t Elon Musk.

A Tesla vehicle is on display in a showroom at the Aventura Mall in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle / Getty Images





investors got a little surprise on Friday after the market closed, with the electric vehicle maker revealinganother sale of shares by a senior manager. But this one doesn’t come from its CEO, Elon Musk. Sales of Musks shares have become a big deal for Tesla investors (ticker: TSLA), forcing them to register daily and track the CEO’s business activity. Musk has pledged to sell 10% of his stake in the company, after publishing a

Twitter



(TWTR) November 6 poll that asked if people support the movement. When the survey was released, that represented roughly 17 million shares. That’s a lot of stocks and large amounts of stocks bought or sold will move a company’s stock price significantly. Since the survey, Musk has sold approximately 7.6 million shares, including those that were sold to pay taxes during the exercise of expiring management stock options. Sales brought in approximately $ 8.2 billion in revenue. They also created an overhang for Tesla: Its stock has fallen about 7% since Musk tweeted the investigation. (The

S&P 500

has been stable over the same period, while the

Dow Jones Industrial Average

slipped about 2%.) But the Friday sale, disclosed on a Form 4 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, did not allow Musk to offload some of his holdings: instead, Tesla CFO Zachry Kirkhorn, sold 1,250 shares valued at approximately $ 1.3 million. Kirkhorn still has around 53,700 Tesla shares, worth around $ 61 million. Even though Musk hasn’t sold a lot of stocks recently, investors still like to follow insider stock sales. As long as Barrons Editor Alan Ableson once said eloquently, there are many reasons an insider sells, but rising stocks are not one of them. Insider sales can be a signal that things are as good as they will be for a business. The Kirkhorns sale doesn’t fit this bill, however. The transaction is part of a Rule 105b-1 plan,which is a regulator-approved system used by corporate insiders to sell stocks in a pre-arranged way so that they don’t break insider trading rules. These types of plans also avoid giving the market a signal about what an insider thinks about their company’s stock price. The Kirkhorns plan was put in place in May 2020. This is not the end of insider sales tracking at Tesla. To meet Musk’s self-imposed 10% goal, he would need to sell an additional 9 to 12 million shares, depending on how Musk counts option sales for his goal. Write to Al Root at [email protected]

