Stéphane Boujnah: the dealmaker determined to build an empire of EU capital markets

Europe is often the graveyard of business leaders’ ambitions to build an empire out of fragmented capital markets.

Within the framework of the EU Single Market, securities trading and settlement activities mainly operate on domestic flights. Mega-deals like Deutsche Boerse Attempt to merge With the London Stock Exchange Group, he hit the stamp of antitrust law in Brussels.

Euronext CEO Stephen Buina thinks outside the box this week Press The largest of 4.4 billion euros purchase From the Italian stock exchange.

His company already operated six exchanges in Europe, but the latest negotiation, which he calls “transformative”, could take Euronext to another level. It brings ownership of the types of marketable assets that Boujnah has long sought after: major European stock exchanges, sovereign debt exchanges and major clearing houses and custodians.

“Resizing is a new beginning,” he told the Financial Times. Once the integration is complete, we will be “in the best position to deliver an integrated European capital market”.

Euronext, 57, is able to make the most of European Capital Markets Union projects by applying its skills as an M&A bunker. After starting out as a lawyer and then advising the French Minister of the Economy Dominique strauss carn He worked at Credit Suisse then at Deutsche Bank.

He joined Euronext. Its history is closely linked. Attached In commerce, when the company had been sluggish since Santander in 2015. Euronext was built at the turn of the century by the merger of the Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam stock exchanges and has grown steadily, leading to the merger with the New York stock market.

It was a crucial time for the Intercontinental Exchange to buy NYSE Euronext for $ 11 billion in 2013. ICE strips Euronext of its valuable asset, the London Riff Derivatives Exchange, Spin off With a valuation of only 1.4 billion, European assets are left on Euronext’s own market.

Boujnah began to regain his post and expressed his interest in the assets that seemed available. The first arrived in 2018 on the Irish Stock Exchange of 137 million euros, transformed into debt securities. The Oslo Stock Exchange was secured for nearly 700 million euros the year after the majority of shareholders sold their shares to Euronext without the knowledge of the Oslo Board of Directors.

But the company failed in more ambitious efforts to buy With the Spanish stock exchange BME french arm From LCH of 510 million euros.

Euronext’s turnover increased from 458 million in 2014 to 1.4 billion in 2020 after the acquisition of Bolsa Italiana last year Camilla Cerea / Bloomberg

The acquisition of Borsa Italiana increased Euronext’s revenue from 458 million in 2014 to 1.4 billion in 2020. During this period, the main profit margin increased from 42% to 58% and the number of employees more than tripled. 2,200. It operates Europe’s largest debt securities trading platform, with a quarter of the shares traded on all exchanges going through the stock market.

The operation brings Euronext to a market capitalization of 11 billion. Still, that’s a third of the distance between LSE and Deutsche Boerse.

Euronext implements a coalition model that gives national teams the autonomy to make regional decisions in order to balance regional regulation and political interests. Yet some former Euronext employees describe Bouzina as a casual, cool manager who focuses on numbers. Many of its first senior executives resigned after the clash. “He has no emotional connection to getting numbers to tell a story,” said one who worked for him.

Euronext is now the cornerstone of the day-to-day operations of European capital markets. Because the seven exchanges operate on a single IT platform Massive failure, As happened a year ago. The industry wants a better backup plan to make the market more resilient, but Boujnah argues it’s too complicated.

Whether Boujnah succeeds in his efforts to energize European capital markets is another matter. It may be difficult to carry out the plan Move Trading activity in derivatives and commodities from LCH in Paris to the new clearing house in Milan.

In particular, the French raw materials business is closely linked to local buyers and suppliers of wheat and rapeseed. Moving offsets is not a gift of the trade. It’s a gift from the user who wants to do this, an industry consultant said.

Other ambitions remain. Euronext wants to be the main buying and selling platform in the EU New generation bondsThe objective is to finance the relaunch of the bloc following the coronavirus crisis. Boujnah is also committed to limiting his company’s carbon emissions. This is what he called the “boldest” ambition of the week.

Euronext is working on the integration, but Buzina is already looking to the next opportunity. Because it is a place of value creation within Euronext, the focus is always on mergers and acquisitions, he said.