Business
What types of shareholders hold the majority of shares in London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON: LSEG)?
If you want to know who actually controls the London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON: LSEG), then you will need to look at the makeup of its share register. Generally speaking, as a business grows, institutions increase their participation. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that were previously state-owned tend to have fewer insiders.
The London Stock Exchange Group has a market cap of UK37b, so it’s too big to go unnoticed. We would expect institutions and retail investors to own a portion of the company. Looking at our data on ownership groups (below), it appears that institutions are visible on the share register. Let’s take a closer look at what different types of shareholders can tell us about the London Stock Exchange Group.
Check out our latest analysis for the London Stock Exchange Group
What does institutional ownership tell us about the London Stock Exchange Group?
Institutional investors generally compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly tracked index. They therefore generally consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark.
We can see that the London Stock Exchange Group has institutional investors; and they own a good portion of the company’s shares. This may indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is better to be careful not to rely on the so-called validation that accompanies institutional investors. They too are sometimes wrong. If several institutions change their mind about a stock at the same time, you could see the stock price drop quickly. So it’s worth checking out the London Stock Exchange Group profit history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half of the business, so they can collectively wield significant power. We note that hedge funds do not have a significant investment in the London Stock Exchange Group. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Refinitiv US Holdings Inc. with 22% of the shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders hold 6.4% and 4.4% of the outstanding shares, respectively.
Upon closer inspection, we found that more than half of the company’s stock is owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are to some extent offset by the smaller ones.
While it makes sense to study a company’s institutional ownership data, it also makes sense to study analysts’ sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Many analysts cover the stock, so it can be interesting to see what they are forecasting as well.
Insider ownership of the London Stock Exchange group
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The management ultimately reports to the board of directors. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be board members, especially if they are founders or CEOs.
Most view insider ownership as a positive, as it can indicate that the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of London Stock Exchange Group plc. We note, however, that it is possible that insiders may have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Being so big, we wouldn’t expect insiders to own a large chunk of the shares. Collectively, they own 15 million UK shares. In this kind of situation, it may be more interesting to see if these insiders have bought or sold.
General public property
The general public, including retail investors, own 16% of the company’s equity and therefore cannot be easily ignored. While this group cannot necessarily take the lead, it can certainly have a real influence on how the business is run.
Private shareholders
Private equity firms have a 6.4% stake in the London Stock Exchange Group. This suggests that they can influence key policy decisions. Sometimes we see private equity sticking around for the long haul, but generally they have a shorter investment horizon and – as the name suggests – don’t invest much in public companies. After some time, they may look to sell and redeploy their capital elsewhere.
Owned by a private company
Our data indicates that private companies own 22% of the company’s shares. It might be worth pursuing the matter further. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in any of these private companies, this should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the business.
Next steps:
It’s always worth thinking about the different groups that own shares in a company. But to better understand the London Stock Exchange Group, there are many other factors that we need to consider. For example, we discovered 3 warning signs for the London Stock Exchange Group (1 is concerning!) Which you should know before investing here.
Ultimately the future is the most important. You can access this free analyst forecast report for the company.
NB: The figures in this article are calculated from data for the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month of date of the financial statement. This may not be consistent with the figures in the annual report for the entire year.
This Simply Wall St article is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using only unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell shares and does not take into account your goals or your financial situation. Our aim is to bring you long-term, targeted analysis based on fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest announcements from price sensitive companies or qualitative documents. Simply Wall St has no position in the mentioned stocks.
Do you have any feedback on this item? Are you worried about the content? Get in touch with us directly. You can also send an email to the editorial team (at) simplywallst.com.
Sources
2/ https://simplywall.st/stocks/gb/diversified-financials/lse-lseg/london-stock-exchange-group-shares/news/what-kind-of-shareholders-hold-the-majority-in-london-stock
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]