Is the market wrong about Clipper Logistics plc (LON: CLG)?

Clipper Logistics (LON: CLG) had a difficult three-month period with its share price down 17%. However, stock prices are usually determined by a company’s long-term financial performance, which in this case looks quite promising. In particular, we will pay attention Clipper Logistics’ ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company increases its value and manages investor money. In other words, it reveals the company’s success in turning shareholders’ investments into profits.

How to calculate return on equity?

ROE can be calculated using the formula:

Return on equity = Net income (from continuing operations) Equity

Thus, based on the above formula, the ROE of Clipper Logistics is:

50% = 22 million UK 43 million UK (based on the last twelve months to April 2021).

“Return” refers to a company’s profits over the past year. This means that for every 1 value of equity, the company generated 0.50 profit.

What does ROE have to do with profit growth?

So far, we’ve learned that ROE measures how efficiently a business generates profits. Based on the portion of its profits that the company chooses to reinvest or “keep”, we are then able to assess a company’s future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, all other things being equal, companies with high return on equity and high profit retention have a higher growth rate than companies that do not share these attributes.

Clipper Logistics profit growth and 50% ROE

For starters, Clipper Logistics has a fairly high ROE which is interesting. In addition, the company’s ROE is above the industry average of 9.3%, which is quite remarkable. This likely laid the groundwork for Clipper Logistics’ moderate 12% net profit growth over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared the net income growth of Clipper Logistics with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure compared to the industry average growth rate of 11% over the past year. same period.

past profit growth

Profit growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish whether the expected growth or decline in earnings, as the case may be, is taken into account. This will help him determine if the future of the stock looks bright or worrisome. Is Clipper Logistics just valued compared to other companies? Those 3 valuation measures could help you decide.

Does Clipper Logistics use its profits efficiently?

While Clipper Logistics has a three-year median payout rate of 59% (meaning it keeps 41% of profits), the company has seen good profit growth again in the past, which means its rate High distribution did not hinder its ability to grow taller.

In addition, Clipper Logistics has paid dividends over a period of seven years, which means the company is very serious about sharing its profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the company’s future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to be around 49%.

Conclusion

Overall, we think the performance of Clipper Logistics is quite good. Especially the high ROE, which contributed to the impressive growth in earnings. Although the company only reinvested a small portion of its profits, it still managed to increase its profits, which is appreciable. Looking at current analysts’ estimates, we found that analysts expect the company to continue its recent streak of growth. Are the expectations of these analysts based on general industry expectations or on company fundamentals? Click here to go to our business analyst forecasts page.

