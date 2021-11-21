BoE’s bailey says fear is inflation “rising longer” – article





People walk past the Bank of England in London, Great Britain, October 31, 2021.

LONDON, Nov. 20 (Reuters) – Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has said his concern over the inflation outlook is that it could be “high longer”, but that it is also possible that inflation is not proving to be as persistent as feared. Earlier this month, BoE forecast inflation would hit around 5% in the second quarter of next year, more than double its official target, due to soaring energy prices and bottlenecks of strangulation as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. You are in a rather hectic world … [the inflation picture] is double-sided, ”he said in an interview with The Sunday Times. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now “There are risks both ways. Obviously our concern would be that if there were any second round effects it could be high longer. The second round effects of which Bailey is particularly concerned are wage negotiations and the labor market. “If the economy evolves as the forecasts and reports suggest, we have to raise rates. Which, by the way, is very consistent with what I said in October,” he said. he declares. The governor said this week that he was very worried about the outlook for inflation and that his vote to keep interest rates on hold on November 4 had been very tight. Read more The BoE caught many investors off guard when it failed to raise interest rates to their all-time low of 0.1%, following Bailey’s comments in late October, which markets interpreted as a signal that a rate hike was very near. Inflation since then has hit a 10-year high of 4.2% and unemployment data does not point to an increase in unemployment after the leave scheme ends – a key concern that has held the hand of the BoE at the start of this month. More unemployment data will be released before the next BoE meeting on December 16. BoE chief economist Huw Pill said on Friday that the weight of evidence was shifting to an interest rate hike next month, but that he had not made a decision and the markets better focus on the long term. Read more Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Christina Fincher Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

