CVS had all the advantages, but it lost to the pandemic. Here is what happened





Is CVS not doing really well right now? Didn’t many people go to pharmacies during the pandemic to stock up on hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes and toilet paper? What about all those Covid-19 vaccines that CVS is distributing?

CVS and Walgreens have been closing stores for years, while independent pharmacies are under pressure from chains. Pharmacy closures can harm local communities, creating gaps in access to medicines and essentials.

CVS, the largest drugstore chain in the United States, pointed out that “changes in population, consumer buying habits and future health needs” were factors in its decision to close stores.

Here’s why CVS will close 900 stores.

Pivotal towards healthcare The future of CVS isn’t in selling snacks, candy, shampoo, and greeting cards. It’s in health care. To that end, in 2018, CVS completed the $ 69 billion acquisition of Aetna, the largest healthcare deal in history, to create a massive customer base of around 40 million Americans. CVS is betting the deal will increase its benefits from these patients’ health plans while helping to reduce costs. CVS also revamped its retail strategy and said Thursday that its stores will have three distinct models: locations that offer primary care services; “HealthHub” stores which have dietitians, nurse practitioners and laboratory services on site, as well as on-site treatment for chronic diseases such as diabetes and asthma; and traditional stores. CVS “pivots and really looks at the healthcare aspects of the business,” said George Hill, analyst who covers the business and the healthcare industry at Deutsche Bank. “You would much prefer to sell health services that have a high value and a high margin over greeting cards. “ Too many stores When walking down the street or driving in the suburbs, you will usually pass a CVS. And then hit a Walgreens next door. Rite Aid is probably pretty close too. “There are too many pharmacies in the country and the capacity of pharmacies is too large. It gives CVS a reason to go,” Hill said. Walmart WMT Target TGT Kroger KR Costco COST CVS closed 244 stores between 2018 and 2020, but still has more than 9,900 stores. It is more thanandcombined. Its latest closings will “reduce the density of stores in some places,” CVS said Thursday, resulting in CVS having too many stores too close to each other in some places. Competition from Amazon and Dollar General In addition, nowadays, fewer and fewer people go to CVS and other pharmacies to fill their prescriptions and buy essentials. (And they also don’t go into CVS to buy tobacco, which the company stopped selling in 2014.) Amazon AMZN Some shoppers have replaced their trips to stores like CVS by purchasing their supplies online from, or brick and mortar giants like Walmart and Target. Chains have built their own strong e-commerce businesses in recent years. General dollar DG also took market share from pharmacies, undermining the industry with lower prices on similar items. And now, Dollar General is launching its own healthcare initiative as it continues to do business with pharmacies. Online pharmacies and telemedicine have also gained ground. Amazon purchased PillPack in 2018 for over $ 700 million and started shipping prescriptions to Prime members last year. Capsule pharmacies and other digital pharmacies that deliver direct to customers’ homes are also growing. While traditional pharmacies are still a big stop for many older people, or for those who don’t use or have access to the web, they are increasingly a thing of the past for the growing ranks of buyers in the world. line. Rising costs Closing stores also cuts CVS costs while retaining most of its sales. Its in-store labor and operating costs increased during the pandemic due to safety protections like plexiglass, floor decals and masks. The company announced in August that it plans to increase its minimum wage from $ 11 to $ 15 an hour in an effort to retain and attract workers. “There are cost pressures in all directions,” said Deutsche Bank analyst Hill. Seventy-five percent of CVS’s sales come from prescription filling, but its profits in this segment have declined in recent years due to declining reimbursement rates. But when CVS closes a store, it can keep most of those sales by transferring prescriptions to its nearest pharmacies, Hill said. Covid-19 vaccines haven’t been a huge boost CVS has gotten a lift of people coming to its stores for their Covid-19 vaccines and tests. The company has administered 43 million vaccines and around 38 million tests, CEO Karen Lynch said on a call for results earlier this month. But the vaccines were only a short-term gain for the company, which said they would generate just $ 3 billion in revenue in 2021. That will drop to 40% next year, as well as the sales that CVS racked up as shoppers walked the aisles while they waited to get their shots, Lynch said. People also visited their doctors less often last year and in 2021, and elective procedures were suspended early in the pandemic, meaning CVS filled fewer regular and chronic care orders than in the years leading up to the pandemic. And fewer people have also come to stores to buy cough and fever medicine for CVS because they still wear masks and spend more time at home than before.

