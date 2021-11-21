Chinese US-listed IPOs open up new vistas as Hong Kong stock exchange implements reforms

A conceptual photo of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Illustration: VCG

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) will see an explosion in secondary listings of Chinese companies listed in the US, which should bolster the stock market’s outlook with more reforms to be developed to deal with IPOs.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of HKEX, on Friday released the conclusions of its consultation on the exchange’s proposals to improve and streamline the listing regime for new issuers.

The revised listing regime for foreign issuers will ensure that so-called Greater China regional issuers without a Weighted Voting Rights (WVR) structure will apply for secondary listing without demonstrating that they are an “innovative company” and with capitalization minimum stock market quotation below what is currently required.

Greater China issuers without a WVR structure applying for a secondary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange must have a minimum market capitalization at the time of listing of at least HK $ 40 billion ($ 5.13 billion) or 10 billion HK dollars and revenues of at least 1 billion HK dollars for their last audited financial year.

While under the new regime, these issuers would instead be required to have a minimum market capitalization at the time of listing of at least HK $ 3 billion, if they can demonstrate good regulatory compliance of at least HK $ 3 billion. at least five years on a qualifying exchange or HK $ 10 billion, or if they can demonstrate good regulatory compliance of at least two years on a qualifying exchange.

“These reforms will strengthen the reputation of the stock exchange as a premier global listing platform and expand investment opportunities for investors in Hong Kong. At the same time, the implementation of the proposals will ensure that Hong Kong maintains its high standards of shareholder protection, ”said Head of HKEX Listing, Bonnie Y Chan.

“This new framework will support a whole new generation of international and regional issuers looking to list in Hong Kong. It will help facilitate orderly and efficient listings for the strong pipeline of secondary listing applicants, those looking to return to Asia as a home market. , and those who are exploring an IPO for the first time, ”Chan said.

The amended listing rules will come into effect on January 1, 2022.

“The easing of the market capitalization requirement from HK $ 40 billion to HK $ 3 billion has been a big step forward and is becoming friendlier with small, innovation-driven companies, which have both a request for funding and internationalization of their activities ”, Chen Li, chief economist. of Chuancai Securities, the Global Times reported on Sunday.

It also bodes well for U.S.-listed Chinese companies that see Hong Kong as the perfect destination for their IPOs, and it’s a market-driven choice, Chen said.

Chinese social media company Weibo was approved by the listing committee of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to sell shares in the city on November 19, according to regulatory documents, giving it a secondary listing alongside New York.

Data security is important

The lowered threshold for secondary listing came as a number of companies that have been listed in the US or previously intended to do so now find themselves in a standoff between tightening Chinese regulations. on outbound data transfer to bolster national security, opposed to the hostile US environment as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) began issuing new disclosure requirements to Chinese companies in August seeking to enroll in New York as part of a campaign to educate investors about the risks involved.

China’s leading cyberspace regulator in July released a broad draft of rules for cybersecurity reviews of domestic internet companies seeking overseas listing following Didi Chuxing’s IPO in the U.S. United. The new threshold requires companies with information about more than one million users in China to undergo regulatory scrutiny before applying for an overseas IPO.

Following the tightening of supervision, many companies preparing to go public in the United States have reportedly canceled their listing plans. The popular fitness app Keep and online audio sharing platform Ximalaya have both canceled their IPO plans, according to the Financial Times.

Chinese start-up Xiaohongshu, or “Little Red Book,” is considering an IPO in Hong Kong to raise at least $ 500 million, after suspending its listing plans in the United States, Bloomberg reported in October, citing people familiar with the matter.

“Businesses should increase their awareness of the risks and adapt accordingly to the country’s policy updates regarding national interests regarding cross-border data transfer,” Dong Shaopeng, senior researcher at the Chongyang Institute of financial studies from Renmin University of China. , the Global Times said on Sunday.

The trend of strengthening outbound supervision of data is expected to remain in place for years to come, and companies need to improve their mindset to comply with both the destination stock market and national rules, said Dong.

“We have always maintained an open attitude about the choice of Chinese companies as to where to register, and we support companies’ choices between international and domestic markets in accordance with laws and regulations,” a spokesperson said. of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). in August.

In view of these environmental changes, experts believe that the attractiveness of the Hong Kong stock market will be further enhanced as a fundraising location in Asia, and the stock exchange will usher in new growth momentum with more good Chinese companies listed. in the United States choosing to come back for a secondary list because most of them are in the new economy.

Deloitte China Capital Market Services Group has predicted that until there are substantial changes to regulatory measures, the Hong Kong IPO market is well positioned to meet its forecast of around 110-120 IPOs – rising nearly HK $ 400 billion by the end of December. 2021, thanks to a long and solid pipeline of nearly 200 IPO applicants at the end of September, including primary dual listings and new economy business listings.