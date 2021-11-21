Choice of stocks to buy, high-growth stocks to invest in 2022





Goldman Sachs’ senior U.S. equity strategist said investors should focus on high-performing growth stocks.

David Kostin says less profitable companies will be vulnerable to rising interest rates.

He published a list of companies that are expected to have high growth and strong margins through 2023. When it comes to the stock market, history is an imperfect guide to the future. Goldman Sachs chief US equities strategist David Kostin wrote in a recent note to clients that when the S&P 500 rises more than 20% in 12 months, over the next 12 months the market behaves a bit. better than the long-term index average of 10%. . But on Friday night, the benchmark was up 26% this year, and Kostin said next year’s returns will be slightly below that long-term average. He forecasts an annual gain of 9%, or 10% including dividends, based on his projection that the S&P 500 would hit 4,700 by the end of this year and 5,100 in 2022. But this is not a gloomy result. “The deceleration in economic growth, the tightening of the Fed and rising real yields suggest that investors should expect slightly below average returns next year,” he said. “Equity

continue to.” Kostin tells investors they should shift their portfolios towards cyclical and economic reopening stocks, including those that have struggled recently due to high input costs, in order to bet on stronger economic growth and improving prices. supply chain issues. He also suggests focusing on companies with low labor costs and profitable growth stocks. He explains that fast-growing companies that lose money, or have fragile profit margins, are more vulnerable to sudden shocks and higher interest rates that will dent the growth that investors rely on and it is very likely that interest rates will rise in 2022. Kostin says stocks with a shorter duration are a smarter bet in this environment. “Many high-quality companies have strong long-term growth profiles which therefore make the prices of these stocks particularly sensitive to changes in interest rates,” he said. “The valuations of profitable growth stocks should be less vulnerable to rising rates than those of their low-margin peers. “ The actions listed below correspond particularly well to this profile. They are all expected to have strong annual sales growth through 2023, as well as high profit margins. While Kostin expects the median

shares on the Russell 3000 Index to have a profit margin of around 12% in 2023, these companies are expected to be at least twice as profitable. The following growth stocks are ranked from lowest to highest based on consensus projections of their profit margins in 2023 through November 15.

