Saudi Arabia Tadawul Seeks $ 1 Billion Raise From IPO





Saudi Tadawul Group, owner and operator of the kingdom’s stock exchange, aims to raise up to 3.78 billion Saudi riyals ($ 1 billion) from its initial public offering. The holding company has set the price range for its IPO between 95 riyals and 105 riyals per share, it said in a statement on Sunday. declaration on the Saudi Stock Exchange. The company sells 36 million shares to the public, or 30 percent of its 120 million issued shares. The auction and book-building period for investors will begin on November 21 and end on November 26. The final price per offered share will be determined after the completion of the book building process, which will be followed by the individual subscriber subscription process, Tadawul said in the exchange filing. The company, which received approval for the IPO from the Saudi Capital Markets Authority on November 4, did not provide a date for listing its shares. Saudi Tadawul Group shares will be listed on the Saudi Exchange’s main index once the offer and listing formalities are completed, the company said earlier this month. Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase and SNB Capital are global financial advisors and coordinators for the IPO. The kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, which is the sole owner of the company, sells the shares that will be offered to private and institutional investors. On Nov. 9, the holding company increased the size of the offering for retail investors to 30 percent, from an initial 10 percent, as it seeks to increase participation from retail investors. Our aim is to provide an adequate opportunity for all types of investors in the Saudi equity market to participate in the offering, ”said Khalid Al Hussan, Managing Director of Saudi Tadawul Group. “The demand from individual investors has been high, as seen during the recent IPOs in Saudi Arabia, and we wanted to take advantage of this momentum to encourage diversity in our shareholding structure after the listing”, had- he stated at the time. Tadawul, which is among the world’s 10 largest exchanges with a market capitalization of around $ 2.8 trillion, will only become the third largest publicly traded regional exchange, after the Dubai financial market and Boursa Kuwait, once it will be listed. The Tadawul group has four subsidiaries, including the Saudi Exchange, a branch dedicated to managing the kingdom’s stock market, formerly known as the Saudi Stock Exchange Company; the Securities Clearing Center Company (known as Muqassa); the Company of the Securities Depository Center (Edaa); and a new subsidiary focused on applied technology services known as Wamid. The benchmark Tadawuls stock index has risen about 35% year-to-date, on new listings and improving investor confidence in the wake of rising oil prices. Energy company Acwa Power listed its shares on the Saudi Stock Exchange last month after raising $ 1.2 billion through its IPO. It was the kingdom’s largest listing since state oil company Saudi Aramco went public in 2019. The Saudi stock exchange is also home to Sabic, the largest producer of petrochemicals in the Middle East, and the Saudi National Bank, the kingdom’s largest commercial lender, among others. Update: November 21, 2021, 8:35 a.m.

