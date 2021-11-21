Sensex could hit 70,000 points by December 2022, Morgan Stanley says

The Indian stock market’s outperformance relative to emerging markets (EM) is expected to end in 2022, analysts at Morgan Stanley said, according to a report in Business Standard.
In his note, the analyst said he expects the Sensex to hit the 70,000 mark by 2022, an increase of around 17% from current levels.
Ridham Desai, Head of Research India and Indian Equities Strategist at Morgan Stanley, in a report co-authored with Sheela Rathi and Nayant Parekh, said India’s strong growth and macroeconomic stability are behind of its reassessment, although for now we believe that the outperformance could take a break given the strong relative performance of the past six months (over 30 ppt) versus emerging markets. Relative valuations are at the high end of the historical range, and there seems to be some exuberance among small and mid-cap stocks.
A few days ago, the investment firm demoted India to equal weight in its portfolio of Global Emerging Markets (GEM) countries.
Meanwhile, many other analysts believe equity markets would be watching global indices absent any major events on the domestic front, and indices could face volatility due to the expected expiration of derivatives this week. .
During the week, volatility is expected to remain high due to the expected November contract expiration on November 25. At the same time, the focus would remain largely on the global markets for indices, in the absence of any major events in the domestic market. front.
At the end of the earnings season, D-Street will seek clues from international factors to decide its move. In the absence of any positive triggers, indices should remain under pressure as the markets have adopted an upward selling trend.
“As global macros will continue to dominate, investors should watch FII activity to weigh sentiment and take a selective approach rather than venturing into aggressive transactions.”
During the truncated holiday last week, the 30-stock BSE benchmark fell 1,050.68 points, or 1.73%. The markets were closed on Friday because of ‘Guru Nanak Jayanti’.
Going forward, rising inflationary pressures will continue to haunt global markets, as rate hike fears will drain liquidity from emerging markets like India.
The movement of the rupee, Brent crude and the investment trend of foreign institutional investors would also be the focus of attention.
The global market is in consolidation mode because valuations are rich despite good quarterly performance. In addition, global indices maintain market volatility.
