Saudi Arabia’s stock operator Tadawul sets IPO price range of up to $ 1 billion

File photo: A Saudi woman walks to the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on March 9, 2020. REUTERS / Ahmed Yosri / File photo

November 21, 2021

Dubai (Reuters) – Saudi group Tadaul, a stock market operator in Saudi Arabia, has set a price range to index its IPO. This shows that the transaction can raise up to 3.78 billion riyals ($ 1.01 billion).

Saudi Arabia’s Tadaul told the exchange that it plans to sell 36 million shares in a price range of 95 to 105 rials.

Saudi Aramco’s listing plan follows the boom in IPO activity in Saudi Arabia after Saudi Aramco went public in 2019, raising $ 29.4 billion in the biggest levitation in the world. world.

This year’s major IPOs raised around $ 966 million with the $ 1.2 billion IPO of ACWA Power International and the IPO of Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co, a unit by Saudi Telecom Co.

The Saudi Stock Exchange of Saudi Arabia said the final price of its offering will be determined after the completion of the book creation process, which begins on Sunday and ends on November 26.

The Tadaul-listed company has a market capitalization of approximately $ 2.7 trillion, making it the largest stock exchange in the Arab world.

The Saudi stock exchange will become a holding company and be renamed Saudi Tadaul Group ahead of its IPO this year, the group’s chief executive Khalid Alhussan said earlier.

This group has four subsidiaries. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange, securities settlement and depository activities, technology services.

SNB Capital Co, JPMorgan Saudi Arabia and Citigroup Saudi Arabia are financial advisers, global co-coordinators, underwriters and bookkeepers.

($ 1 = 3,7504 rials)

(Report by Saeed Azhar; edited by Michael Perry)