Saudi stockbroker Tadawul sets price range for IPO of up to $ 1 billion

DUBAI (Reuters) -The Saudi Tadawul group, the kingdom’s stock operator, has set an indicative price range for its initial public offering that shows it could raise up to 3.78 billion riyals (1.01 billion dollars) as part of the transaction.

Saudi Tadawul plans to sell 36 million shares at a price range of 95 riyals to 105 riyals per share, he said in a stock exchange document.

Saudi Tadawul’s listing plan comes after a boom in IPO activity in the kingdom following the listing of Saudi Aramco in 2019, which raised $ 29.4 billion in the largest IPO in stock market in the world.

The main IPOs this year were the $ 1.2 billion IPO of ACWA Power International and the IPO of Saudi Telecom Co of its unit, Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co, which has raised approximately $ 966 million.

Saudi Tadawul said the final price of its offering will be determined after the completion of the book creation process, which begins on Sunday and ends on November 26.

The market capitalization of companies listed on Tadawul is around $ 2.7 trillion, making the exchange the largest stock exchange in the Arab world.

The Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange has converted to a holding company and will be renamed Saudi Tadawul Group before listing this year, the group’s chief executive Khalid al-Hussan previously said.

The group has four subsidiaries – its Saudi Exchange, securities clearing and depository firms, and technology services.

SNB Capital Co, JPMorgan Saudi Arabia and Citigroup Saudi Arabia act as financial advisers, global coordinators, underwriters and bookkeepers.

($ 1 = 3.7504 riyals)

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Michael Perry)