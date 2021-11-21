Saudi Stock Exchange seeks to raise up to $ 1 billion in IPO





(Bloomberg) – Saudi Arabia is keeping the hearths on fire for regional public offerings, gearing up for what could be the biggest sale of shares by a stockbroker since Euronext NV. Bloomberg’s Most Read Saudi Tadawul Group Holding is looking to raise up to $ 1 billion after setting the price bracket for an initial public offering of 95 rials ($ 25.32) to 105 rials per share, the company said on Sunday. The Riyadh-based exchange, on which oil giant Saudi Aramco trades, plans to sell a 30% stake, or 36 million shares. The offer comes amid an IPO boom, with companies around the world posting a record high of more than $ 600 billion this year. In this context, Saudi Arabia has been among the leaders in the Middle East, listing private and family businesses as well as companies such as ACWA Power International, backed by the Kingdom’s Wealth Fund, and the Internet Services Unit. by Saudi Telecom Co.s. . Neighbors Abu Dhabi and Dubai have also stepped up their efforts. This will surely keep investors on Tadawul excited, said Junaid Farooq, fund manager at Frontier Investment Management Partners Ltd. to Dubai. Government policy is very supportive of private companies listing on the stock exchange, and more than 60 IPOs are slated for the pipeline over the next three years. Long time to come Tadawuls’ IPO has been in the pipeline since at least 2016, when it hired HSBC Holdings Plc as an advisor. He suspended the offer while the exchange went through a process of improving access for foreign investors, then organized Aramco’s listing in 2019, the largest on record. The process resumed earlier this year and Tadawul replaced HSBC with Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and SNB Capital as financial advisors and global coordinators. This is the largest offering in the stock market sector since the Euronext IPO at $ 1.2 billion in 2014. The story continues On average, 254 million shares have traded daily on the Tadawul over the past year, with a daily value of $ 2.5 billion. The stock market debut is expected in December. Market values ​​and trading liquidity are at an all-time high, Farooq said. The former is fueling the latter, so optically speaking, this seems like the perfect time to monetize the business. The benchmark Saudi stock index fell 1.9% on Sunday as lower oil prices on Friday weighed on market sentiment. More details on the IPO: Subscription period for institutional investors: 21-26 Nov.

Subscription period for individual investors: Nov. 30 to Dec. 2

Allocation of shares in the final offer: no later than December 6

The proceeds of the IPO will go to the Public Investment Fund, the sole shareholder of the stock exchange

Click here for the link to the information on the IPO (Update the prices in the last paragraph and add the size of the Euronext IPO in the sixth paragraph.) Bloomberg Businessweek Most Read 2021 Bloomberg LP

