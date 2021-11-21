Business
ERCOT estimates show Texas grid vulnerable this winter, despite preparations
Texas power outages could strike this winter if the state suffers a cold snap that forces many power plants to go offline as demand for electricity is high, according to an analysis by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. Outages could occur despite better preparation of power plants to operate in cold weather.
As winter approaches, ERCOT examined five extreme scenarios in a state power supply risk assessment. The grid manager estimates both how much electricity Texans should request and how much electricity power plants should produce before each season.
Following widespread power outages in February that left millions of people without power for several days, ERCOT changed these estimates to calculate what would happen if extreme conditions were to occur simultaneously like what happened this year. .
Calculations show the vulnerability of power grids to the cumulative impact of multiple pressures that could leave the system short of a significant amount of electricity. Electricity grids must maintain the balance between supply and demand at all times. When the Texas grid falls below its safety margin of 2300 megawatts of additional power, ERCOT, the grid operator, begins to take extra precautions to avoid blackouts, such as asking residents to save energy. electricity.
Severe risk calculations this winter show that it wouldn’t take a storm as severe as the one in February, where hundreds of people died, to take the network offline.
The most severe scenario envisaged by ERCOT for this winter, a very strong demand for electricity, massive cuts in natural gas and other fossil fuels, and too little renewable electricity production still does not allow the quantity of electricity to be captured. electricity lost in February. For two days in February, Texas suffered an average of 34,000 megawatts of blackouts, according to a recent federal report on the crisis. The ERCOT’s seasonal assessment for this winter estimates that the state, in a worst-case scenario, might only have around 10,000-19,000 megawatts of total outages at any given time, assuming better plant readiness. electric for this winter compared to the last.
As part of our overall planning, we’ve also looked at a number of low-probability, high-impact scenarios, ERCOT spokesperson Chris Schein said in a statement. Generators across the state have improved the weatherization of power plants.
In October, regulators finalized a rule that requires power plants to do their best to ensure plants can operate this winter and requires them to address the acute problems of the winter storm of February 2021.
ERCOT also estimated that Texans would demand, at most, around 73,000 megawatts of electricity at any given time, based on weather conditions ten years ago in 2011 and economic forecasts for 2020. But during the crisis February electric, experts estimate the Texans needed about 77,000 megawatts to keep the power going.
We had years of poor peak planning [demand] by ERCOT, said Alison Silverstein, a Texas power system expert who previously worked at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Texas Public Utility Commission. She spoke at a public event hosted by the environmental group Sierra Club on Saturday. The ERCOT electricity market has always been managed to minimize costs, not to ensure excellent reliability.
Four of the five extreme risk scenarios considered by ERCOT would leave the grid short of a significant amount of electricity, which would trigger outages for residents.
Extreme scenarios are unlikely to occur, underlines ERCOT in its report, and the grid operator estimates that there will be more electricity production than last winter.
According to the ERCOT report, under typical winter grid conditions, there will be enough electricity available to serve the state.
