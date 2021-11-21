You’re looking for the holiday cheer in New York and you’ve only got one long weekend to spare. No problem. The Big Apple becomes a winter paradise of shopping villages, light shows and Christmas trees during the holidays. Here’s how to experience the best of the city’s party spirit in under 72 hours:

Rockefeller Center, Saks Fifth Avenue

No trip to Manhattan during the holidays would be complete without a stop at rockefeller center, where majestic Christmas trees have captivated the world for over 80 years. Take the experience to the next level by donning a pair of skates and taking a spin around the world’s most famous ice rink.

Then, witness the Saks Fifth Avenue light show and stroll along this famous shopping street, a place so magical that even native New Yorkers can’t resist its charm. Even now, New Yorker-turned-Parisian Richard Nahem says on his vacation visits that he’s marveled at a new way to see how magical lights, decorations and trees are.

From there, head to Radio City Music Hall for the the legendary Christmas Spectacular starring the Rockettes.

New York Stock Exchange, Herald Square, Bryant Park

Rockefeller Center may be home to New York’s most famous Christmas tree, but it’s far from the only one you’ll want to visit in the city.

Start your day at the New York Stock Exchange, where you’ll find the city’s most underrated Christmas tree and the Fearless Girl who took on the Wall Street Bull and conquered the world.

From Wall Street, hop on the subway and make your way to Herald Square, the bustling heart of downtown Manhattan. This is where you’ll find the iconic Empire State Building and Macys flagship department store, which you are sure to know if you’ve ever seen Miracle on 34th Street or the Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This Macys is the largest store in the United States and among the largest in the world. He is constantly creating memorable vacation windows. In 2020, the showcases were dedicated to gratitude to frontline COVID-19 workers. The store features nine retail floors, making it easy to find gifts for even the hardest-to-please people on your shopping list.

To really understand how tall this Macy is, head to the top of the Empire State Building for a bird’s eye view from the 86th floor. These days you won’t even have to shiver like Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks did in Sleepless in Seattle. The building recently added external heaters, making its observation deck a much more comfortable winter experience, said Jean-Yves Ghazi, chair of the Empire State Realty Trust Observatory.

From the Empire State Building, make your way to Bryant Park where you’ll find another magnificent Christmas tree and another spectacular ice rink, this time with the New York Public Library as a backdrop. You’ll also find a pop-up shopping village full of creative gift ideas and travel souvenirs.

The Plaza Hotel, Grand Central Station

If anyone is left on your list, you’re sure to find the right gift at the Columbus Circle Holiday Market on the southwestern edge of Central Park.

Once you’ve double-checked your list, walk east along the southern edge of the park and cross the street towards the Plaza Hotel.

Before entering, take a moment to explore the 36-foot, 4000-pound menorah that has taken up residence outside the Plaza every Hanukkah since 1977.

Manhattan is full of famous luxury hotels, but none are as famous as The place, a century-old landmark where the holiday spirit has been showcased in Home Alone 2. Even if a room here isn’t in your budget, consider stopping for afternoon tea at The Palm Restaurant. Short or for an unforgettable visit with Santa Claus.

Next, head to Grand Central Station for the Holiday Train Show and watch vintage Lionel trains from the New York City Transit Museums collection make their way around a 34-foot model of New York City. long covered with sparkling snow. Even in miniature, New York City is magical during the holidays.