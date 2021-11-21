Stock investors will remain cautious this week – Manila Bulletin

Equity investors should remain cautious this week as no major announcements are expected that could affect sentiment.

Next week, general sentiment should remain cautious as investors wait for catalysts for the market, said Japhet Tantiangco, Philstocks Financial’s senior research supervisor.

He noted that investors are seen to be on the lookout for developments that would help maintain or strengthen the momentum seen in our third quarter gross domestic product and corporate earnings which have been satisfactory.

Tantiangco said that a sustained downward trend in our COVID-19 cases, continued progress in our vaccination campaign and other factors or clues that could point to further easing of restrictions in the country may soon stimulate sentiment. positive in the market next week.

He added that investors could also watch the new wave of COVID-19 infections in Europe because if it worsens and spreads outside of Europe, it could weaken sentiment on the local stock market.

The week (last) marks the 10th consecutive weekly decline in confirmed cases (according to the World Health Organization website tracking) to 5,000 new cases this week. Compare that to 30,000 per week in late October and 145,000 per week during the peak in early September, and the recent rally in markers to pre-pandemic levels makes sense, 2TradeAsia.com said.

He added that, how sticky this trend will be is another question; however, with factory production at a 7-month high and earnings expectations close to the upper bound of the original forecast, a case for an upgrade of our forward price / earnings ratio estimates to 16 can be made. .

The brokerage noted that, despite a second consecutive week of weakness, the technical uptrend of the main benchmark remains intact, albeit with less room for maneuver and more bias towards consolidation.

Prepare for some momentum changes as funds begin to cycle through potential 2022 bets. Trade the range, 2TradeAsia.com advised.

BDO Chief Market Strategist Jonathan Ravelas said last week’s close at 7,280.57 highlights the inability of markets to maintain gains above the 7,350-7 levels 425.

Expect the market to consolidate in the 7,200-7,400 levels in the near term. A break below the 7,200 level will signal that a short-term high is in place at 7,475.75 (November 10 high) and could lead to further losses towards the 7,000 levels, he added.

COL Financial has a PURCHASE rating on Concepcion Industries because we continue to appreciate CIC for its positive long-term growth prospects given its leadership position in the under-penetrated air conditioning and refrigerator markets and its growing share in the fast growing laundry market.

The brokerage also has a BUY rating on Cosco Capital as it remains severely undervalued with the market failing to rate its other businesses (except PGOLD) like liquor distribution and real estate.

In fact, if we only assess COSCO (Parent Company Net Debt Adjustment) for its 49% stake in PGOLD based on the latter’s market value, that still results in a target price of 9.70 P per share, COL added.

Meanwhile, Abacus Securities Corporation said GT Capital is still trading at a very low price, at 8 times forward earnings.

It recommends a corn on the stock With the increase in the price and value of its Metrobank and Metro Pacifc listed shares in recent weeks resulting in an increase in their contributions to the net asset value of GTCAP, and prospects for continuous improvement performance for most of its units as the economy reopens.

COL also has a PURCHASE rating on GTCAP, as the current discount to NAV also remains near its all-time high of 51%.

While negative sentiment could keep prices depressed in the near term, we believe these challenges are transient and fundamentals remain attractive in the long term, he said.



