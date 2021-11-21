Best Buy, Zoom, Dell, Deere and other stocks for investors to watch this week

Text size





The end of the third quarter earnings season will bring more results from major retailers next week, just as shoppers gear up for Black Friday. On Tuesday, investors will get quarterly results from some of the biggest names in retail, including

Best buy

,

Burlington Stores

,

Dicks Sporting Goods

,

Dollar tree

,

and

Difference

.

Friday will bring one of the busiest shopping days of the year and the traditional kick-off to the holiday shopping season. The National Retail Federation estimates that a record $ 851 billion will be spent by U.S. consumers in November and December, an increase of 9.5% from last year.

Non-trade highlights on next week’s earnings calendar include





Focus on video communications



Monday,





Autodesk

,





Dell Technologies

,

and





VMware



Tuesday, and





Deere



Wednesday.

The National Association of Realtors reported on existing home sales for October Monday. The consensus estimate is for a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.19 million homes sold, 100,000 less than in September.

Tuesday,





IHS Markit



releases the Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers Index for November. Expectations are 59.5 for the manufacturing PMI and 59 for the services PMI.

On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee released the minutes of its monetary policy meeting in early November. The US Census Bureau also releases the durable goods report for October, while the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reports personal income and expenses for October.

U.S. stock exchanges and fixed income markets will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving. On Friday, the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange close at 1:00 p.m., while the bond market closes at 2:00 p.m.

Monday 22/11





Agilent Technologies

,





Keysight Technologies

,

and Zoom Video Communications publish their quarterly results.

The national association of Realtors reports sales of existing homes for October. The consensus estimate is for a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.19 million homes sold, 100,000 less than in September. Sales of existing homes hit their post-financial crisis peak at 6.73 million last October and have fallen for much of this year, in part due to supply constraints, particularly in the home segment. lowest prices in the housing market.

Tuesday 23/11





Analog devices

,

Autodesk, Best Buy, Burlington Stores, Dell Technologies, Dicks Sporting Goods, Dollar Tree, Gap,





HP

Inc.,





Jm smucker

,





Jacobs Engineering Group

,





Medtronic

,

and VMware report profits.

IHS Markit publishes the manufacturing and service purchasing managers’ indices for November. Expectations are 59.5 for the manufacturing PMI and 59 for the services PMI. Both figures are slightly higher than the October data. Both indices are off their highs at the start of the year, but above their levels a year ago.

Wednesday 24/11

BEA reports its second estimate of gross domestic product for the third quarter. Economists forecast an annualized growth rate of 2.2%, higher than the BEA’s preliminary estimate of 2% from the end of October.

Deere reports fourth quarter 2021 results.

The Federal Free Market The committee publishes the minutes of its monetary policy meeting in early November.

The census office publishes October durable goods report. Economists are forecasting a 0.2% month-over-month increase in new orders for durable manufactured goods to $ 262 billion. Excluding transportation, new orders are expected to rise 0.5%, matching September’s gain.

BEA reports personal income and expenses for October. The consensus call is for a 0.4% monthly increase in revenue after a 1% drop in September. Personal spending is expected to rise 1% month over month, a clip faster than September’s 0.6% gain.

Thursday 25/11

american stock exchanges and fixed income markets are closed on Thanksgiving.

Friday 11/26

It’s black friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year and the traditional kick-off to the holiday shopping season. The National Retail Federation estimates that a record $ 851 billion will be spent by U.S. consumers in November and December, an increase of 9.5% from last year. The US stock exchanges have a shortened trading session the day after Thanksgiving. Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange close at 1 p.m., bond market closes at 2 p.m.

