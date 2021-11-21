Strong consumer spending could still help boost the stock market

The benchmark of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSEi) would continue to consolidate between 7,200 and 7,400 in the near term, said Jonathan Ravelas, chief equity strategist of BDO Unibank Inc.

The i-PSE fell 1.39% week-over-week as investors continued to absorb the results of the end of the third quarter earnings reports, as renewed inflation risks weighed on the recovery outlook economic in the world.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas kept its key interest rate unchanged at a record low of 2%, Governor Benjamin Diokno said inflation remained manageable.

Ravelas said the previous week’s close was a warning that the market was struggling to maintain gains above 7,350 to 7,425.

He added that a break below 7,200 would signal that a short-term high at 7,474.75 was in place with the downside risk expected to extend to 7,000.

Meanwhile, strong consumer spending during the fourth quarter earnings season could act as a catalyst for the market to rise.

The fourth quarter should be good for profits. Hopefully we catch up some lag in real estate earnings, with most of them lagging behind in the past three quarters, said Mark Angeles, head of equity research at First Metro Securities Brokerage Corp. , at a business forum organized by The Inquirer.

So were more focused on reopening [of the economy], people go out to spend, he said. INQ

