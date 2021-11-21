Stock market to rebound on GDP growth and falling inflation rates





Nigerian capital market analysts expected the stock market to close positively this week following the growth in the gross domestic product (GDP) rate and the decline in the inflation rate. Optimism of market watchers According to Cowry Assets Management Limited, during the new week, the local stock market index will close positively as investors react to the recently released positive economic figures, such as good growth in the GDP rate and a falling rate of growth. ‘inflation. In addition, we believe that investors will continue to position themselves on companies with solid fundamentals. InvestData Consulting Limited COO Ambrose Omordion said: Positive economic data and better-than-expected corporate earnings are a plus for the market, despite the likely outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC ) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). meeting this week just as nations’ GDP has maintained a steady recovery to reveal potentials in different sectors of the economy as a guide for investors while positioning themselves for the new year. Cordros Securities Limited analysts said: Over the coming week we expect mixed market performance as bulls and bears are likely to be at a stalemate due to the opposing forces of bargain hunting activity in stocks with attractive dividend yields before 2021 full annual dividend declarations and intermittent profit-taking activity. Still, we advise investors to only take positions in fundamentally justified stocks, as the unimpressive macroeconomic story remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings. However, analysts at Afrinvest Limited said: This week we expect a poor performance as the feeling of weakness persists. Trading activities in recent weeks Bearish sentiments dominated the local stock market last week, as the market posted losses on four of five trading sessions as a result of profit-taking activity. As a result, the All-Share Index (ASI) lost 53.74 points or 0.12% week-on-week (WoW) to 43,199.27 points. Likewise, market capitalization fell 28 billion naira to close at 22,554 billion naira. Additionally, sub-sector indicators mirrored the benchmark, as most indices closed south. NGX Banking, NGX Insurance, NGX Consumer Goods, NGX Oil & Gas and NGX Industrial indices fell 1.60%, 0.47%, 1.41%, 3.63% and 0.10% to close at 391 , 61 points, 176.79 points, 560.85 points, 368.03 points and 2194.36 points respectively. The market size for the week was positive, 15 stocks appreciated, 49 stocks depreciated, while 92 stocks remained unchanged. Vitafoam Nigeria topped the winning table by 17.11% to close at N21.90 per share. e-Tranzact International followed with a gain of 10.00 percent to close at N 2.09, while Prestige Assurance rose 9.30 percent to nearly 47 kobo, per share. On the other hand, Cutix Plc topped the chart of declines 42.68 percent to close at N 3.21, per share. Nigerian Exchange Group (NGXGroup) followed with a loss of 11.88 percent to close at N15.95, while TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria fell 9.97 percent to close at N216.80, per share. Overall, a total turnover of 1.392 billion shares worth N27.886 billion in 19,990 transactions was traded last week by investors on the exchange floor, compared to a total of 1.471 billion shares worth 20.941 billion naira that traded hands last week. in 20,410 transactions. The financial services industry (measured by volume) dominated the activity chart with 1.082 billion shares valued at 11.579 billion naira traded in 11.612 transactions; contributing 77.72 percent and 41.52 percent respectively to the volume and value of total stock sales. The consumer goods industry followed with 105.796 million shares worth N11.831 billion in 2,657 deals, while the conglomerate industry traded a turnover of 56.136 million shares in ‘worth 73.687 million naira in 575 transactions. Negotiate the three main actions; FBN Holdings (FBNH), Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) and Sterling Bank held 638.319 million shares worth 8.542 billion naira in 4,116 transactions, contributing 45.85% and 30.63% respectively to volume and the value of the total turnover of the shares. On the Exchange Traded Products (ETP) platform, a total of 54,936 units valued at N481,455.15 were traded last week in 19 trades, compared to a total of 23,297 units valued at N792,386.34 traded in the week. previous in 34 deals, while in the bond market, a total of 65,606 units valued at 68.507 million naira were traded last week in 9 deals, compared to a total of 56,655 units valued at 60.795 million naira traded in the week previous in 26 transactions. v

