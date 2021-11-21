Stock prices soar as South Africa …

You would never know how terrible the past few months have been for the SA economy and the national psyche by watching the JSE, which turned into gangbusters during the pandemic.

On Monday, November 15, the JSE All Share index (comprising the largest companies on the local stock exchange) hit a record high, closing for the first time above 70,000 points.

To people on the street, these are just meaningless numbers. But for the investment community, all-time highs suggest that stock prices are rising because there is generally optimism about the performance of companies and the economy leading investors to buy stocks.

As Covid-19 officially made its way into South Africa in March 2020, the JSE took a plunge, but then something strange happened days after the start of the pandemic. Even though thousands of lives have been lost, millions of people have been laid off and businesses closed due to stop-start lockdowns, the stock market has soared for weeks.

The JSE continues to rise in 2021 despite South Africa’s times of crisis, including the week of lawlessness in July, government delays in implementing pro-growth and economic structural reforms. investment, and worsening blackouts that negate the chances of economic recovery.

JSE’s returns for investors

The JSE not only skyrocketed, but also generated decent returns on investment.

Over a five-year period until November 16, 2021, the JSE generated total returns (excluding dividends) of 7.4% (in rand) while inflation over the same period reached 4.4%. Total returns have been positive even after inflation. Higher inflation is generally seen as negative for stocks because it erodes wealth, increases borrowing costs, raises input costs (materials, labor), and lowers living standards.

The JSE managed to outperform the UK FTSE 100, which generated total returns of 4.6% over a five-year period. But the JSE underperformed the US S & P500 (18% total returns), the Japanese Nikkei (12%) and the European EuroStoxx (10%). But over a 20-year period, the JSE outperformed all major markets, generating total returns of 11%.

So how do you reconcile the performance of JSEs with historic highs when SA macroeconomic fundamentals are weak? The disconnect between Gwen Lane (the JSE’s address in Sandton) and Main Street (the daily life of businesses and individuals) has perhaps never been so blatant. Market watchers are quick to say that the stock market is not representative of the whole economy because it is generally separated from economic realities.

The JSE has benefited greatly from global developments in recent months, and its performance does not reflect local developments, such as the SA’s weak economic and fiscal outlook, and more.

South Africa, an emerging market, has benefited greatly from the extraordinary measures taken by central banks around the world, in particular the Federal Reserve, since the start of the pandemic to support financial markets and reassure investors that they are not. would not let big business collapse. This resulted in the injection of trillions of dollars into the economies. Corporate profits have since recovered and improved, as has the global economy.

The global boom in commodity prices has improved the profits of mining companies in South Africa and their prospects. On the currency front, the rand has remained firm so far this year against the US dollar. Investors have confidence in the global economy, especially the US economy. And positive sentiment tends to pull the markets up. This confidence tends to rub off on emerging markets. SA is also one of the liquid emerging markets, says Ron Klipin, senior portfolio manager at Cratos Capital.

JSE goes global

A look at the makeup of JSEs is also helpful in understanding why global factors have boosted the local stock market. Wealth and Investments ETFs Wayne McCurrie estimates that around 75% of JSE is exposed to offshore markets in one way or another.

The exchange should not be called JSE. And the only reason the exchange is called the JSE is because it’s in South Africa. JSE’s performance has virtually nothing to do with SA, McCurrie says.

In other words, more than half of JSEs or publicly traded companies depend on global markets for their fortunes, whether through volatile commodities (especially mining companies) or generating their profits in hard currencies. The latter category includes companies listed on the South African and offshore markets, including Richemont (luxury goods), Naspers (media and technology) and Prosus (technology investor). Companies that depend on volatile commodities and offshore markers are among the top performers so far this year. The Richemonts share price alone is up 74%.

But market optimism could come to a screeching halt in 2022. Several central banks around the world will start to withdraw their support measures for economies, a low interest rate environment could end and there is a risk of upside lending. ‘inflation. McCurrie and Klipin are already anticipating a market correction in 2022. DM168

