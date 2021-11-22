Business
How the London Stock Exchange Group is getting results while saving lives
The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) retains an undeniable presence in its home country, but in addition to owning the London Stock Exchange, it also oversees organizations such as Refinitiv, LSEG Technology and FTSE Russell while holding majority stakes in LCH and Tradeweb. Today, LSEG is more than a diverse global financial markets (IMF) infrastructure and data company, it continues to strengthen the financial stability and growth of communities and economies globally with experience of over 300 years.
The London Stock Exchange Group Foundation is a charitable trust established through the Charities Aid Foundation and is the sole channel for the charitable activities of the London Stock Exchange Group. The Foundation is responsible for funding significant efforts while investing in the communities in which it operates, including countries such as Australia, France, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom and Sri Lanka. .
The work of LSEG was most recently recognized in Sri Lanka. LSEG Technology has received accolades for ranking among the top 10 export brands in Sri Lanka by Brand Finance and LMD. The organization has made its appearance on this list for the sixth consecutive year, strengthening LSEG Technology as a highly coveted name both locally and internationally.
Strong performance record
LSEG Technology has continued to deliver exceptional results for more than two decades as one of the world’s leading developers of capital market solutions. It is this vast experience that enables the organization to offer world-class solutions across its entire range of high-performance products, which ensure the smooth functioning of financial markets on five continents.
Feroz Cader, co-head of LSEG technology in Sri Lanka, understands where his greatest strengths lie.
It is a testament to our engineering skills that the intellectual property that we have incorporated into our products provides the technology that drives global financial markets today. We are committed to being the best-in-class product company in the IMF space.
Our suite of products has made us the most trusted FMI name in the world, a name synonymous with speed, scalability, security and reliability.
LSEG Technology’s high performance services are now robust and scalable. They cover:
- Broker exchange
- Market data
- Risk management
- Monitoring
- Clearing and settlement products for international clients
These market-leading trading and post-trade products, backed by key patented technology, have helped improve the operational efficiency of more than 40 MFIs and financial services companies. Most importantly, they have been proven in the London Stock Exchange Group (London Stock Exchange, Borsa Italiana and Turquoise) own markets, HKEX, Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Singapore Exchange and other markets around the world.
Giving Beyond Business
While success and performance are at the heart of LSEG’s larger operations, the LSEG Foundation is its dedicated philanthropic arm tasked with giving back to the community and supporting critical global initiatives wherever possible.
In its latest initiative, the LSEG Foundation has extended its COVID-19 support with the donation of medical equipment essential for survival. This equipment was delivered to the Ministry of Health (MoH) in Sri Lanka and amounted to approximately LKR 18 million (US $ 89,200).
Facilitated by UNICEF Sri Lanka, the funds were used to purchase and deliver oxygen-related equipment and supplies such as oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders and high-flow oxygen units to the hospitals and frontline COVID-19 treatment centers, which have been identified as essential equipment required by health authorities to assist people infected with the virus.
The reasoning behind this decision is simple: LSEG is committed to supporting the communities in which it operates around the world. It has already partnered with non-governmental organizations as well as global and local charities to further support those affected by the pandemic.
In 2020 alone, LSEG donated LKR 15.6 million (US $ 77,300) for the purchase of essential medical equipment for the Department of Health, including an intensive care ventilator for adult use. and pediatric, converting the Kattankudy base hospital into a COVID-19 isolation unit and purchasing hand sanitizer and surgical masks for frontline health workers.
In addition to this, LSEG conducted an internal fundraising program with the support of staff donations and partnered with World Vision Lanka to provide essential items to 1,872 families in the country.
As COVID-19 continues to spread in Sri Lanka, it is important that the private sector continues to support the government of Sri Lanka and health authorities to curb the effects of this pandemic, explained Shanaka Abeywickrama, head of internal communications and of LSEG’s APAC site.
We are once again delighted to partner with UNICEF Sri Lanka as we strive to urgently deliver oxygen related equipment to treatment facilities in need and hopefully save lives. lives.
