Ministers believe chip designer Arm’s sale to Nvidia unlikely

Ministers believe the sale of UK computer chip designer Arm to a US company is unlikely to materialize and would welcome its return to the London stock market, Whitehall sources suggest.

Arm is one of the crown jewels of Britain’s tech industry, but has struggled under the ownership of Japanese firm Softbank which bought the company for $ 24 billion in 2016.

Softbank is looking to sell Arm to US chip giant Nvidia for $ 30 billion, but the deal has met with opposition and a series of regulatory investigations.

Opposition: Softbank seeks to sell Arm to US chip giant Nvidia for $ 30 billion

There are calls for the tech company to come back and be listed in London if regulators block the deal. A Whitehall source said: “Many in government do not believe the deal will be done and want the company to return to the London Stock Exchange.” The sentiments were echoed by prominent businessmen including Rolls-Royce boss and former Arm boss Warren East. He said: “It’s good to see the support. The important thing is that British technology has an impact on the world.

Sources close to the deal said Softbank chose a sale to Nvidia because the Japanese private equity giant saw it as the fastest way to exit the business.

But it’s been over a year since the deal was first announced and the acquisition is unlikely to be finalized by the target date of March 2022.

Russ Shaw, founder of Tech London Advocates, said: “The sale in 2016 only took about four months. But this time it’s different. IPOs are a long process, which is why Softbank has opted for a commercial sale But with the UK, China, EU and US all potentially blocking the deal, an IPO might be the only way.

A stock market listing would involve Softbank and Arm embarking on a road show to gain support from institutional investors, but there would be strong demand for the company’s shares.

Shaw added, “We’re talking about one of the world’s most beloved technology companies. Customers like Apple and Google swear by it.

Arm was listed on the London Stock Exchange before being sold to Softbank and was “the darling” of the UK tech industry. Earlier this week, ministers ordered an investigation into the Nvidia coup on competitive and national security grounds. Concerns have also been raised in the United States and the deal is “under review” in China.