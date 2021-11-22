Business
Ministers believe chip designer Arm’s sale to Nvidia unlikely
Ministers believe sale of chip designer Arm to US company unlikely to materialize and would welcome its return to the London stock market
- Arm fought under the ownership of Softbank of Japan
- Softbank seeks to sell Arm to US chip giant Nvidia for $ 30 billion
- Stock exchange listing would imply Softbank, Arm gain investor support
Ministers believe the sale of UK computer chip designer Arm to a US company is unlikely to materialize and would welcome its return to the London stock market, Whitehall sources suggest.
Arm is one of the crown jewels of Britain’s tech industry, but has struggled under the ownership of Japanese firm Softbank which bought the company for $ 24 billion in 2016.
Softbank is looking to sell Arm to US chip giant Nvidia for $ 30 billion, but the deal has met with opposition and a series of regulatory investigations.
Opposition: Softbank seeks to sell Arm to US chip giant Nvidia for $ 30 billion
There are calls for the tech company to come back and be listed in London if regulators block the deal. A Whitehall source said: “Many in government do not believe the deal will be done and want the company to return to the London Stock Exchange.” The sentiments were echoed by prominent businessmen including Rolls-Royce boss and former Arm boss Warren East. He said: “It’s good to see the support. The important thing is that British technology has an impact on the world.
Sources close to the deal said Softbank chose a sale to Nvidia because the Japanese private equity giant saw it as the fastest way to exit the business.
But it’s been over a year since the deal was first announced and the acquisition is unlikely to be finalized by the target date of March 2022.
Russ Shaw, founder of Tech London Advocates, said: “The sale in 2016 only took about four months. But this time it’s different. IPOs are a long process, which is why Softbank has opted for a commercial sale But with the UK, China, EU and US all potentially blocking the deal, an IPO might be the only way.
A stock market listing would involve Softbank and Arm embarking on a road show to gain support from institutional investors, but there would be strong demand for the company’s shares.
Shaw added, “We’re talking about one of the world’s most beloved technology companies. Customers like Apple and Google swear by it.
Arm was listed on the London Stock Exchange before being sold to Softbank and was “the darling” of the UK tech industry. Earlier this week, ministers ordered an investigation into the Nvidia coup on competitive and national security grounds. Concerns have also been raised in the United States and the deal is “under review” in China.
Advertising
Sources
2/ https://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/markets/article-10227419/Ministers-believe-sale-chip-designer-Arm-Nvidia-unlikely.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]