Violent clashes as tens of thousands protest against tougher COVID-19 rules in Belgium





BRUSSELS Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in central Brussels on Sunday to protest against the tightening of COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter the latest peak incoronaviruscase. Many of the 35,000 people estimated by police at the rally had already returned home when the protest escalated into violence as several hundred people began bombing police, smashing cars and burning garbage cans. Police retaliated with tear gas and water cannons and sought to restore order as dusk fell over the Belgian capital. Three police officers and a protester were injured in the clashes. In addition, 42 protesters were arrested and two were arrested and charged in the wave of violence that followed the march, police spokeswoman Ilse Vande Keere said. The marchers came to protest against the government’s firm advice to get vaccinated and against any possible movement to impose mandatory vaccines. Shout freedom! Freedom! Freedom! and singing the anti-fascist song Bella Ciao, protesters lined up behind a huge banner saying Together for Freedom and marched to the European Union headquarters. In the middle of the crowd, placards ranged from far-right badges to rainbow flags of the LGBT community. The World Health Organization said last week thatEurope was the hotspot of the pandemic right now,the only region in which deaths from COVID-19 were increasing. The fall wave of infections is overwhelming hospitals in many countries of Central and Eastern Europe, includingUkraine,Russia,Romania,the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Over the past few days there have been manyanti-vaccination markets in European countriesas one government after another toughened measures. Dutch policearrested more than 30 peopleduring unrest in The Hague and other cities in the Netherlands on Saturday, following far worse violence the night before. Austria enters 10-day nationwide lockdown on Mondayfor everyone after having first imposed a lockdown on the unvaccinated. Vienna’s Christmas markets were packed on Sunday with locals and tourists alike admiring the vacation spots before shops and food stalls were forced to close.

