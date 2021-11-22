Business
Innovent Announces Inclusion of Company Shares (01801.HK) in Hang Seng China Enterprises Index
SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, November 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Innovent Biologics, Inc. (“Innovent”) (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets high-quality drugs for the treatment of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune and disease. other major diseases, announces that the Company’s shares are included in the Hang Seng China Enterprises (HSCEI) index according to the latest review results from the Hang Seng Indexes company. Inclusion will take effect on December 6, 2021.
The HSCEI is one of the most influential indices in the Hong Kong and the global stock markets, made up of 50 China companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with exceptional market capitalization and trading volume. Innovent is the first and only biopharmaceutical company listed in Chapter 18A of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to be included in the HSCEI, and this inclusion could indicate a potential inflow of additional capital from passive index funds.
Sir. Ronald Ede, Executive Director and CFO of Innovent, said: “We are delighted that our stock is included in the HSCEI, following the successful inclusion in the Hang Seng Composite Index and Stock Connect last year. Another key step in Innovent’s tenth year journey is capital market recognition. Looking forward to the next decade, Innovent will fully commit to transition from a leading Chinese biopharmaceutical company to a world-class global biopharmaceutical company with the strategy of innovation and globalization. We sincerely appreciate the long-term trust of our patients, the medical community, employees and shareholders throughout the journey. We will continue to devote ourselves to our mission of “developing and commercializing high quality biopharmaceuticals that are affordable to ordinary people”.
About Innovate
Inspired by the spirit of “Start with Integrity, Succeed with Action”, Innovent’s mission is to develop, manufacture and market high-quality biopharmaceuticals that are affordable for ordinary people. Founded in 2011, Innovent is committed to developing, manufacturing and commercializing high quality innovative drugs for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, metabolic and other major diseases. At October 31, 2018, Innovent has been listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Limited with the stock code: 01801.HK.
Since its inception, Innovent has developed a fully integrated, multi-functional platform that includes R&D, CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and controls), clinical development and commercialization capabilities. By leveraging the platform, the company has built a strong pipeline of 26 valuable assets in cancer, metabolic diseases, autoimmune and other major therapeutic areas, with 5 products approved for commercialization in China TYVYT (sintilimab injection), BYVASDA (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), SULINNO (adalimumab biosimilar injection), HALPRYZA (rituximab biosimilar injection) and Pemazyre (oral pemigatinib inhibitor), an NDA under review NMPA, an accepted Biologics License Application (BLA) for sintilimab for review in the United States, 5 actives in phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials, and 15 additional molecules in clinical studies.
Innovent has assembled an international team with advanced talents in the development and commercialization of high-end biological drugs, comprising many global experts. The company has also entered into strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Adimab, Incyte, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Hanmi and other international partners. Innovent strives to work with many collaborators to advance from China the biopharmaceutical industry, to improve the availability of drugs and improve the quality of life of patients. For more information, please visit: www.innoventbio.com and www.linkedin.com/company/innovent-biologics/.
To note:
TYVYT (sintilimab injection) is not an approved product in United States.
BYVASDA (biosimilar bevacizumab injection), SULINNO and HALPRYZA (biosimilar rituximab injection) are not approved products in United States.
TYVYT (sintilimab injection, Innovent)
BYVASDA (biosimilar bevacizumab injection, Innovent)
HALPRYZA (biosimilar injection of rituximab, Innovent)
SULINNO (biosimilar injection of adalimumab, Innovent)
Pemazyre (oral pemigatinib inhibitor, Incyte Corporation). Pemazyre was discovered by Incyte Corporation and licensed to Innovent for development and commercialization in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.
Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements which are, by their nature, subject to important risks and uncertainties. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions, with respect to Innovent, are intended to identify certain of these forward-looking statements. Innovent does not intend to regularly update these forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Innovent with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not guarantees of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Innovent’s control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from information contained in forward-looking statements due to future changes or developments in our business, Innovent’s competitive environment, and political, economic, legal and social conditions.
Innovent, the directors and employees of Innovent assume (a) no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements fail to materialize or prove to be inaccurate.
SOURCE Innovent Biologics
