Austria enters strict COVID lockdown amid new wave of infections

VIENNA Austria entered a nationwide lockdown early Monday to tackle the surgecoronavirusinfections, a step closely watched by other European governments grappling with national epidemics straining health systems.

The measurements should last a maximum of 20 days, but will be reassessed after 10 days. They force people to stay home for basic reasons like shopping for groceries, going to the doctor, and exercising. Restaurants and most stores must close and larger events will be canceled. Schools and daycares can remain open, but parents are encouraged to keep their children at home.

Austria hopes to lift the measures on December 13, but could maintain an additional lockdown for the unvaccinated.

The new lockdown measures were launched a day after many Austrians hastily enjoyed a final day at cafes and Christmas markets across the country.

Christmas markets in central Vienna were packed on Sunday with people eager to shop for gifts and enjoy a final round of hot drinks and food. At the Freyung Christmas Market in Vienna, Alexandra Ljesevic and her sister Anna sipped mulled wine and punch amid wooden stands and sparkling holiday lights.

This is the last chance to feel the time and the vibes of Christmas, said Alexandra Ljesevic.

The sisters said they felt luckier than most because their jobs would not be affected by the lockdown. But they’re not optimistic about reopening things as quickly as authorities hope.

It would be weird if in 20 days they said, okay, for the vaccinated people you are free to go, if the hospitals are still overwhelmed, said Anna Ljesevic. That’s the only reason we even need the lockdown.

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg also announced on Friday that Austria will also introduce a vaccine mandate from February 1. The details of how the mandate works are not yet clear.

In an interview with the Kurier newspaper on Sunday, Schallenberg said it was sad that the Austrian government had to resort to a warrant in order to ensure that enough people get vaccinated. Just under 66% of Austria’s 8.9 million people are fully vaccinated, one of the lowest rates in Western Europe.

Austria reported 15,297 new infections on Saturday, after a week in which daily cases topped 10,000. Hospitals, especially those in the hardest-hit areas of Salzburg and Upper Austria, are overwhelmed as the number of coronavirus patients rises in intensive care units.

Schallenberg said he and other officials had hoped this summer that a new lockdown would not be necessary and that it was a difficult decision to impose one that affected those vaccinated.

Believe me, the fact that peoples’ freedoms have to be restricted again is also hard for me to bear, he said.

The new measures, in particular the mandate on vaccines, have met strong opposition among some Austrians and vaccine skeptics. ASaturday demonstrationin the capital of Vienna attracted 40,000 people, police said, including members of far-right parties and groups.

Home Secretary Karl Nehammer said on Sunday the country’s anti-coronavirus protest scene was radicalizing.

An extremely diverse group of people participated in the anti-vaccination protests, Nehammer said, according to the Austrian news agency, adding that it included concerned citizens but also right-wing extremists and neo-Nazis.

The lockdown is the toughest measure Austrian authorities have introduced to tackle a fourth wave of infections and deaths. Earlier this month, the government first attempted to pressure unvaccinated people to receive the vaccine, denying them access to restaurants, hotels and major events. Then, authorities implemented lockdown measures only for unvaccinated people.

Nehammer said on Sunday that police carried out 150,000 checks in just one week to see if people outside their homes were complying with the new rules, according to the APA.

At the Sunday Christmas market in Vienna’s iconic Rathausplatz square, Rene Schlosser and Silvia Weidenauer sipped mulled wine from red heart-shaped mugs. They came for the day from their home in the Austrian region of Waldviertel to get a taste of the markets before everything stopped.

You have to accept it, Weidenauer said of the lockdown. There is no other option. All you can do is hope that these days when everything is closed will really have an effect.