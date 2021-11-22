Saudi stocks post biggest drop in more than a year after drone attacks





Nov. 21 (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s stock market on Sunday recorded its largest single-day drop in more than a year, a day after Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said they fired 14 drones in several cities in Saudi Arabia, including the Saudi Aramco facilities in Jeddah. Read more The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said on Friday it had destroyed three drones launched towards southern Saudi Arabia and a fourth over Yemen. He said the group “failed to launch two ballistic missiles” and that they fell inside Yemen. The benchmark index (.TASI) in Saudi Arabia fell 1.9%, its biggest intraday decline since October 2020, with Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) losing 2.2%, while Saudi Aramco (2222. SE) was down 1.9%. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now The oil giant was also under pressure after India’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) announced on Friday that it agreed with the Saudi company to reassess Aramco’s proposed investment of around $ 15 billion in the oil business. Reliance chemicals (O2C). Read more The sale of the 20% stake in the unit was announced in 2019, but delayed as oil prices and demand collapsed last year due to the pandemic. In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) fell 0.2%, penalized by a 1.3% drop from the UAE’s largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD). Dubai’s main stock index (.DFMGI) dropped its initial gains to close 0.2% lower, weighed down by a 0.5% drop from the Shariah-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU). However, Amlak Finance (AMLK.DU) jumped 15%, winning for a seventh consecutive session. Last week, the Islamic finance company reported net profit of MAD 887.1 million ($ 241.55 million) for the third quarter, compared to a loss of MAD 151.4 million a year ago. The Qatari index (.QSI) fell 0.3%, extending losses for a second session, with Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA) losing 1%. Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index (.EGX30) ended down 0.6% as most stocks in the index were in negative territory, including Abu Qir Fertilizers (ABUK.CA) , losing 2.2%. Egypt plans to sell additional shares of Abu Qir Fertilizers on the local stock exchange within a month or less, the public affairs minister told Reuters on Thursday. Read more ($ 1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bangalore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

