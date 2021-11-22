The first COVID-19 vaccines for children arrive in Canada

Canada received its first doses of COVID-19 vaccines for children, with a shipment landing in Hamilton on Sunday evening.

The vaccines, developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, are aimed at children between the ages of five and 11 and represent a major milestone in this country’s vaccination effort.

The federal government and the pharmaceutical giant have agreed to an expedited delivery of more than 2.9 million doses, which are expected to arrive in Canada by the end of the week.

Delivery comes just days after Health Canada cleared the vaccine for use. Public Services and Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi announced the date of the first delivery on Friday, shortly after Health Canada approved the vaccine.

In an interview onRosemary Barton Liveahead of Sunday delivery, Fabien Paquettes, vaccine manager for Pfizer Canada, said clinical trials had shown the vaccine to be nearly 91% effective in preventing COVID-19 for the target age group. Deliveries would be made quickly across the country this week, he said.

Pfizer Canada's vaccine manager discusses the arrival of doses for children: The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the only one to date approved by Health Canada for children aged five to 11. Pfizer Canada vaccine manager Fabien Paquette spoke to CBC chief policy correspondent Rosemary Barton about the accelerated rollout and what parents need to know.

“Over 4,600 children have participated in this trial, with great success and of course excellent results,” he told CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton.

The pediatric vaccine produced by Pfizer uses a dose one-third of that given to people 12 years of age and older. There have been other changes to this plan, including one that will allow it to stay at normal refrigeration temperatures for longer.

As of November 19, 79% of Canadians aged five and over were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to CBC’s immunization tracker.

Concerns about vaccine hesitancy

While many healthcare professionals rejoice at the opportunity to increase vaccination rates in the population, there is concern that even parents who have vaccinated themselves are more reluctant to give it to their children.

Paquettes said it was “normal” to have these kinds of concerns, but urged parents to trust the science and the review process carried out by Health Canada.

“I would say for these parents, talk with health care providers, take the time to talk with the nurse or the vaccinator who will provide the vaccine, talk to your pharmacist, your doctor, see credible sources where you can get additional information and reassurance that it is a good option for your children, ”he said.

Parent Stefanie Ventura talks about the push to immunize children: Stefanie Ventura, a mother who worried about the vaccine for her seven-year-old son Daniel, who has epilepsy and autism, speaks with CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton. She says after speaking with doctors, she can't wait to get her child vaccinated because the benefits outweigh the risks.

Stefanie Ventura, the mother of a seven-year-old, told Barton that she was initially concerned about the vaccine because her son, Daniel, has epilepsy, but after speaking with experts, she was convinced that the benefits outweighed the risks.

“We spoke with her neurologist, her pediatrician and several other doctors and staff, and they were able to give us all the information,” she said.

Ventura said the vaccine represented a “chance for our children to get back to normal.”

She said her family had taken many precautions to avoid falling ill during the pandemic, as the illness had triggered seizures in the past.

“We hope that a lot of parents get their children vaccinated and we can really see the light at the end of the road,” she said.

Provinces prepare deployment plans

Now that the first doses have arrived in Canada, they will be distributed. After that, it is the responsibility of the provinces to manage the administration of the vaccines.

The Ontario government has said parents will be able to make an appointment for their children early this week, while Manitoba officials said the rollout will begin within a week of giving birth.

In Nova Scotia, health officials said earlier this month that administration could begin in early December.

Quebec aims to give every child a dose by Christmas.