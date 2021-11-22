Business
Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex down 1,000 points, below 59,000 for the first time in nearly 2 months; Clever under 17,500; all areas are bleeding; Airtel jumps 4% on tariff increase plan, RIL drops 3%
Benchmarks continued their descent on Monday as traders refrained from taking bullish bets amid rising inflation and the risk of an immediate correction. The mood at risk in global markets may strengthen over new cases of Covid in Europe and lockdowns in countries like Austria. Another concern is the dollar index breaking above 96, while the decline in crude is positive for India. After opening in the red, benchmarks plunged further. At 12:15 am, BSE flagship Sensex was down more than 1,000 points or 1.73% to 58,603. The benchmark NSE Nifty fell 310 points to less than 17,500.
Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap Indices Drop Below 50-DMA
During the market chaos, Vedanta continues to trade at 2.65%. The company said the Supreme Court had authorized the government to go ahead with the proposal to sell its entire stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd on the open market. Hindustan Zinc is a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd.
BSE midcap index trades down 2.6% while Sensex plunges 1,000 points
generalized market collapse; BSE smallcap index down 2.89%
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was down 2.47% after the drugmaker recalled more than 1.10 lakh bottles of a generic drug used to treat erectile dysfunction in men from the US market due to a manufacturing error.
More red than green in the Nifty sectors
Aramco deal ‘revaluation’ wipes out $ 9 billion in RIL market cap
The bloodbath continues: Sensex loses 1,000 points
Sensex tank 800 points: Discover the best winners and losers at this time
We should see an improvement in ARPU to around 6-7% immediately in the next quarter, which is the fourth quarter, and after that we should see further improvements manifest. So it is clear that the tariff hike is a significant one that Bharti has taken and that it should lead to a significant improvement in ARPU and cash flow going forward.
– Naveen Kulkarni, CIO, Axis Securities
Top losers of the day
Jefferies lowers RIL target price to Rs 2,880
Jefferies lowered the valuation of O2C to $ 70 billion for canceling the deal with Aranmco. He also reduced his price target by 4% to Rs 2,880 from Rs 3,000, but maintained his “buy”. “The two parties deciding not to proceed with the proposed transaction is a disappointment. The cancellation has no impact on RIL’s balance sheet and its ability to fund the revolving foray,” he added.
Go Fashions subscribed more than 11x on day 3
The rupee 1,014 crore IPO of Go Fashions (India) continued to receive a strong response from investors on the last day of the bidding process. The issue, which launched for subscription on Wednesday, was published on the first day itself. The company sells its shares in the range of Rs 655-690 during the three-day bidding process. According to NSE data, the issue attracted bids for 8,50,87,716 shares, or 10.53 times at 11:06 am. The company offered 80 79,491 shares on the initial sale of its stake. The show drew strong bids from retail buyers in the first two days. But the baton seems to have been passed to the QIBs who usually crowd the IPO market on the last day of the bidding process.
Vedanta gains 4% as SC clears government to divest stake in Hindustan Zinc arm
Vedanta shares rose 4% in early trading on Monday after the mining giant said the Supreme Court authorized the government to proceed with a proposal to sell its entire stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd – a subsidiary from Vedanta – on the open market.
Paytm plunges 10%, erodes investor wealth by 35% in two days
Shares of Paytm’s parent company, One97 Communications, fell 10% in Monday’s trading, in addition to a 27% drop on Thursday, even as the company said the gross value of its goods – or payments made to merchants through its platform – jumped 131%. to $ 11.2 billion last month from the previous year.
India’s VIX, a barometer of market volatility and fear, jumped 7 percent before slashing gains. It is up 4 percent to the 15.43 level from now.
Telecom meters rally after Airtel increases prepaid tariffs
Nifty corrected about 4.5% from all-time high. The mood at risk in global markets may strengthen over new cases of Covid in Europe and lockdowns in countries like Austria. Another concern is the dollar index breaking above 96, while the decline in crude is positive for India. Paytm’s disastrous listing can make sense of exuberant IPO valuations. FIIs are likely to accelerate sales in this risk-free environment. Retail investors don’t need to be in a rush to buy on a downturn. Partial recognition of profits and increasing the level of cash in the portfolio may be considered. The calibrated purchase in IT can be considered in the event of a sharp drop, because IT is clearly the leader of this rally.
– VK Vijaykumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Voda Idea, Airtel among the most active actions on NSE
OPENING BELL: Sensex loses 250 points, Nifty50 below 17,700; RIL tanks 3%, Airtel leaps 3%
Pre-open session: Sensex wins 80 points, Nifty 17,700
SGX Nifty signs a positive start
Shrewd futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 31.50 points, or 0.18%, up to 17,735.50, signaling that Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Monday.
Technical view: Nifty50 has support at 50-EMA
Nifty50 formed a bearish candle on the daily scale on Thursday. Analysts believe a drop below the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), which the index supported on Thursday, could open the door to more weakness to come.
Hong Kong stocks barely budged at the opening
Hong Kong stocks opened flat on Monday morning after losses last week, with Wall Street providing a lukewarm lead, and traders also monitoring central bank monetary policy plans in light of soaring inflation. The Hang Seng Index rose 7.09 points to 25,057.06. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.07%, or 2.39 points to 3,562.76, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s Second Stock Exchange edged up 0.16%, or 4, 04 points, at 2,494.31.
Japanese stocks open lower after loss of Dow
Tokyo shares opened lower on Monday as investors became suspicious after the Dow Jones ended last week. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.45%, or 132.74 points, to 29,613.13 at the start of trading, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.65%, or 13, 20 points, at 2,031.33.
US stocks mostly stabilized lower on Friday
Wall Street closed a week of choppy trading with mostly stocks falling on Friday, although gains from several tech companies pushed the Nasdaq composite to a new high and its first close above 16,000 points. The Dow Jones lost 0.75% to 35,601.98. The S&P 500 fell 0.14% to 4,697.96. The Nasdaq added 0.40% to 16,057.44.
REITs Sell Rs 3,931 Crore Shares
Net-net, foreign portfolio investors (REITs) turned sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 3,931 crore, according to data available from NSE. The DII were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,885.66 crore, the data showed.
The rupee increases by 4 paise against the dollar
The rupee erased most of its initial gains on Thursday to settle Week 4 paise at 74.24 against the dollar. Some decline in crude oil prices and a weak greenback in the overseas market supported the local unit.
The market will resume trading after a long weekend
India’s currency, debt and equity markets were closed on Friday for a public holiday. Markets will resume trading today. The NSE Nifty 50 Index closed down 0.75% at 17,764.80 on Thursday, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.62% to 59,636.01.
Hello dear reader! Here’s something to start your trading day
