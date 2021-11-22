22 November 2021

1637564494

Agri-food investment company Group eat well revealed that he is studying the possibility of public listing in the United States. The company is already listed on Canadian Securities Exchange.

To explore options for listing in the United States, the board of directors of Eat Wells engaged investment bank Roth Capital Partners. The planned list will be the subject of a major exchange, although Eat Well has yet to confirm which one.

Plant investments

Eat Well invests in high-growth agro-industrial, food technology, plant and ESG companies. The company’s investments in factories have been particularly significant this year and are expected to generate more than C $ 60 million in revenue in 2021. For next year, revenues of C $ 90 million to C $ 110 million are targeted.

Eat Well recently acquired a controlling stake in Amara, which is a producer of plant-based baby food. The investment company issued 2,047,299 Series A preferred shares in Amara’s capital in exchange for a subscription price of $ 11,600,000, representing a 51% interest in Amara. Eat Well also owns full ownership of Sapientia, a plant-based snack brand, and legume processor Belle Pulses.

Eat Well Group’s investments in plant-based foods have created one of the only vertically integrated platforms in the plant-based food industry, and we want to capitalize on the momentum and opportunities we have in our company, said company president Marc Aneed. We have always focused on improving shareholder value and believe that a listing on a major US stock exchange will help broaden our institutional investor shareholder base. We expect Roths’ experience in the health and wellness industry and his relationships with institutional investors in the United States and abroad to help us accelerate our timeline.