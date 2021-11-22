Business
Stock market: Asian stocks mixed after China warning about risks and stagflation
Stocks were mixed in Asia on Monday after ending the week largely lower on Wall Street, despite the Nasdaq’s first close above 16,000.
A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks in the United States, Europe and some other regions is weighing on investor sentiment. Comments from Chinese central bank advisers on the risks of “stagflation”, meanwhile, heightened concerns about inflationary pressures.
The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7% to 3,583.37, while the Hong Kong Hang Seng lost 0.4% to 24,962.11.
Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.1% to 29,717.58. In Australia, the S & P / ASX 500 lost 0.4% to 7,368.00.
Shares fell in India but rose in Taiwan.
Attention has turned to the People’s Bank of China as Beijing works to limit the risks of excessive borrowing by real estate developers while maintaining economic growth.
PBOC adviser Liu Shijin told a conference this weekend that China must avoid “near stagflation,” Bloomberg reported.
Another economist, Jia Kang, echoed this sentiment, saying that if the pace of economic growth is slower than the rate of inflation, “then how do we make a prescription for macro-control?”
Nomura’s Ting Lu noted that controls on home loans, new waves of COVID-19 epidemics and strict policies to combat them and soaring prices are all adding to China’s political challenges.
“A series of memos and political reports show that Beijing is increasingly concerned about slowing growth and has started to take steps to change its political stance to prevent growth from falling further,” he said. Ting said in a report.
On Friday, the S&P 500 index was down 0.1% to 4,697.96 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.8% to 35,601.98.
The Nasdaq added 0.4% to 16,057.44, for its sixth consecutive gain.
Small business stocks fell more than the broader market. The Russell 2000 Index lost 0.9% to 2,343.16.
Despite a checkered week, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted weekly gains, while the Dow Jones recorded its second consecutive weekly loss.
Some 66% of S&P 500 companies fell, with financials and energy stocks accounting for much of the decline. These losses have outpaced technological gains and a mix of businesses that depend on consumer spending.
Energy-related stocks fell as US crude oil prices fell 3.7%.
U.S. stocks have mostly risen since early October, with companies reporting much higher summer profits than analysts expected, with overall earnings growth of around 40%. This is much better than the 23% growth forecast made in June.
Yet companies face higher raw material costs and supply chain issues that could reduce their future profits. Consumers have so far absorbed the higher prices, but analysts fear they will start saving if the higher prices persist for too long.
The situation is pushing the Federal Reserve to act more quickly to curb its ultra-low interest rate policies in order to combat rising prices. Bank of America analysts on Friday predicted that the Fed will likely start raising its benchmark interest rate in the second quarter of 2022, two quarters earlier than expected.
Investors are waiting to see if US President Joe Biden decides to keep Jerome Powell at the helm of the Fed.
Biden is expected to announce in a few days who he will choose for the most powerful economic position in the country. Many Fed watchers expect Powell to be offered a second term, although Lael Brainard, a member of the Fed’s Board of Governors, has established himself as a top alternative.
In other exchanges, the US benchmark crude oil gained 3 cents to US $ 75.97 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the basis of international pricing, fell 5 cents to $ 78.84 a barrel.
The US dollar climbed to 114.15 Japanese yen from 113.96 yen on Friday. The euro slipped to $ 1.1278 from $ 1.1289.
Sources
2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/business/asian-shares-mixed-after-china-warning-on-risks-stagflation-1.5675771
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]