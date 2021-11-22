Woodside approves Scarborough LNG project as $ 40 billion BHP deal signed





Woodside approved its Scarborough LNG project despite growing opposition from environmental groups, as the energy giant announced that its $ 40 billion deal to absorb BHP’s oil assets through an all-share merger had been finalized by the boards of directors of the two companies. Woodside chief executive Meg ONeill said the decision to continue with Scarborough and finalizing the deal with BHP were milestone achievements for Woodside. Gas from the Scarborough field would be processed at the Woodsides Pluto LNG plant near Karratha. Credit:Drink Today’s decisions put Woodside on a path of transformation, Ms. ONeill said in an ASX version. Scarborough will be a significant contributor to Woodsides’ cash flow, funding for future developments and new energy products, and shareholder returns.

BHP, which owns 26.5 percent of the Scarborough project, also approved the investment. The Conservation Council of WA released a long list of incomplete regulatory approvals in November for the project that will produce gas from the new Scarborough offshore gas field that will be supplied to a new LNG train at the Woodsides Pluto LNG plant. at 400 km. CCWA Executive Director Maggie Wood said her group was angry with Woodside and BHP continuing this climate-destructive development. Scarborough’s coordinated national campaign against gas will continue to put pressure on this development, its investors and buyers, Ms. Wood said. The Perth-based LNG giant also announced, after negotiations closed on Monday, that it has signed agreements with BHP for the equity purchase of the miners’ oil and gas assets, announced in August, which will see BHP shareholders own 48% of the new entity.

