Gold Mountain announces graduation from the Toronto Stock Exchange
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. (“Gold Mountain” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: GMTN) (OTCQB: GMTNF) (Frankfurt: 5XFA) announced today that it has received final approval to list the common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”). As part of graduation, the Common Shares, which are currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), will be listed on the TSX.
“Having started trading on Venture just 11 months ago, graduating from the Board of Directors is an exciting achievement for our company and a testament to management’s commitment to delivering value to the shareholders, ”commented CEO and Director Kevin Smith. “Going into production with just 70 million shares issued and outstanding, a clear path to revenue and an updated resource estimate expected to be completed this fall, we expect to end our first year of trading with momentum. We expect 2022 to see Gold Mountain’s transition to steady-state production, positive cash flow and another phased exploration program to continue to show Elk’s scalability. “
The Common Shares are all expected to begin trading on the TSX as of the commencement of trading on November 23, 2021 (the “Listing Date”). Upon listing on the TSX, the Common Shares will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “GMTN”, respectively. Concurrent with the move to TSX, the Common Shares will simultaneously be delisted from TSXV prior to commencement of trading on TSX. Holders of Common Shares are not required to take any action in connection with the transition to the TSX.
Updating the Escrow Post Schedule
In connection with the move to the Toronto Stock Exchange, all of Gold Mountain’s securities that were subject to a Level 2 escrow release schedule under a Surplus Securities Escrow Agreement and an Escrow Agreement Securities Escrow both dated December 16, 2020 and a CPC Escrow Agreement dated December 6, 2019 will be subject to a Level 1 release schedule. The tables below show the release schedule of updated escrow for each applicable agreement:
ESCROW OF VALUE TABLE
Release date
Level 2
Original release schedule
TSX
Percentage
Paid-up shares
Percentage
Paid-up shares
December 29, 2020
ten%
256 160
25%
640,400
June 29, 2021
15%
384,240
25%
640,400
December 29, 2021
15%
384,240
25%
640,400
June 29, 2022
15%
384,240
25%
640,400
December 29, 2022
15%
384,240
N / A
–
June 29, 2023
15%
384,240
N / A
–
December 29, 2023
15%
384,240
N / A
–
TOTAL
100%
2,561,600
100%
2,561,600
SURPLUS ESCROW TABLE
Release date
Level 2
Original release schedule
TSX
Percentage
Paid-up shares
Published options
Percentage
Paid-up shares
Published options
December 29, 2020
5%
475,144
77,707
ten%
950,289
155,414
June 29, 2021
5%
475,144
77,707
20%
1 900 487
310,828
December 29, 2021
ten%
950,289
155,414
30%
2,850,868
466,242
June 29, 2022
ten%
950,289
155,414
40%
3,801,250
621 656
December 29, 2022
15%
1,425,434
233,121
N / A
–
June 29, 2023
15%
1,425,434
233,121
N / A
–
December 29, 2023
40%
3,801,250
621 656
N / A
–
TOTAL
100%
9,502,894
1,554,140
100%
9,502,894
1,554,140
CPC ENTRY TABLE
Release date
Level 2
Original release schedule
TSX
Percentage
Paid-up shares
Percentage
Paid-up shares
December 29, 2020
ten%
250,000
25%
625,000
June 29, 2021
15%
375,000
25%
625,000
December 29, 2021
15%
375,000
25%
625,000
June 29, 2022
15%
375,000
25%
625,000
December 29, 2022
15%
375,000
N / A
–
June 29, 2023
15%
375,000
N / A
–
December 29, 2023
15%
375,000
N / A
–
TOTAL
100%
2,500,000
100%
2,500,000
Preliminary economic assessment
For more details on the key assumptions behind the Company’s entry into steady state production and its expected cash flow, please see the Preliminary Economic Assessment titled “Preliminary Economic Assessment. Elk Gold Project Update ”dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 14. , 2021, a copy of which is available on SEDAR (the “PEA”).
The Company’s mining plan and after-tax annual profit are based on the PEA which is preliminary in nature and includes inferred resources which are considered geologically too speculative to have the economic considerations that would allow them to be classified as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the PEA will be achieved.
Qualified person
The foregoing technical information has been approved by Grant Carlson, P.Eng., A Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and the Chief Operating Officer of the Company.
About Gold Mountain Mining
Gold Mountain is a British Columbia-based gold and silver exploration and development company focused on resource expansion at the Elk Gold Project, a former producing mine located 57 km from Merritt in the south central British Columbia. Further information is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company’s new website at www.gold-mountain.ca.
For more information, please contact
Gold Mountain Mining Corp.
Kevin Smith, Director and CEO
Telephone: 604-309-6340
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.gold-mountain.ca
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements based on assumptions as of the date of this press release and are not purely historical, including information or statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future and use often, but not always, words or phrases such as “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, ” believes ”or“ intention ”, or indicating that certain actions, events or results“ may ”,“ could ”,“ would ”,“ could ”or“ will ”be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the statement regarding the expected listing date on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the increase in resource estimate this fall, the expected state of production. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions which, while believed to be reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and future events differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; the price of gold; and the results of current exploration. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Gold Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For a complete overview of all risks that may impact the Company, please see the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended January 31, 2021 which was filed on the Company’s SEDAR profile on November 4, 2021.
THE SOURCE: Gold Mountain Mining Company
See the source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/673969/Gold-Mountain-Announces-Graduation-to-the-Toronto-Stock-Exchange
