



The Beijing Stock Exchange nameplate is installed on November 14. The new exchange started trading the next day. [Photo/Agencies]

Beijing Stock Exchange announces new start for inclusive financial services Retail investor Chen Yunlei showed up at his broker’s office on November 12 and was granted permission to trade on the Beijing Stock Exchange on the last trading day before the long-awaited official opening of the stock exchange. The 49-year-old was one of the initial 2.1 million investors eligible to trade on BSE, each with assets worth at least 500,000 yuan ($ 78,352) on personal securities accounts, as required by the central regulator. Since the exchange launched on November 15, the number of qualified individual investors has exceeded 4.3 million. To further facilitate trade, the State Revenue Authority announced on November 14 that individual investors would be exempt from income tax on transactions entered into at ESB. . Despite the tax exemption incentive, Chen is in no hurry, although public data shows that the total transaction value of the top 81 BSE-listed companies exceeded 21.2 billion yuan during the past year. first week of trading on the stock exchange, with the prices of these companies increasing by 3.75% on average. Even companies with BSE-related business, but listed on other A-share market boards, reported a 9.37% average price hike for this week. Chen, a self-proclaimed A-share market veteran with over 16 years of investment experience, said he is taking a wait-and-see stance largely due to his lack of research on BSE-listed companies. . “I understand that the BSE was started to support the development of small technology companies, but I need more time to understand where the expertise of these companies lies and the prospects of their respective industries”, a- he declared. Ethan Wang, head of wealth management investment strategy at Standard Chartered China, praised Chen’s cautious approach. Although there are now only 81 companies listed on the BSE, compared to some 4,000 listed on the main board of the A-share market, Wang said it was extremely difficult for individual investors to understand even- what 10% of the activities of companies. “Business technologies have not matured. It takes a lot of in-depth background knowledge to assess whether the technology will become mainstream in the industry or to estimate the potential market size of a product being planned,” did he declare. While knowledge-intensive BSE may not be the ideal target for retail investors acting alone, the exchange is important for many innovative small and medium-sized enterprises, or SMEs, that focus on research and the development, or R&D, of pioneering technologies. This is also one of the main reasons why the stock exchange was launched by central regulators. Built on NEEQ Select, the highest tier of the 8-year-old National Equities Exchange and Cotations system, BSE began trading only 74 days after its inception. Addressing the opening ceremony, Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, or CSRC, said the Beijing Stock Exchange is expected to become “a mainland” serving innovative SMEs, signaling a new departure for China’s inclusive financial services. ESB President Xu Ming also promised at the ceremony to make the exchange more accessible to SMEs and to test more products and business tools to facilitate the financing of these companies.

