The stock market loses 787 points in intraday trading – business





The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark KSE-100 (PSX) fell 787.35 points in intraday trading on Monday in its first session after a higher-than-expected interest rate hike announced by the Bank of Pakistan State (SBP) last week. The opening session of the week came hours after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced that it had reached an agreement at the staff level on the steps to relaunch a lending program. The session opened on a positive note and reached an intraday high of 46,601.90 points in the first half hour. However, the bears quickly took over and sent the index plunging to 45,814.55 points just before 1 p.m. According to Intermarket Securities Head of Equities Raza Jafri, “Despite a staff level deal with the IMF, the market is prioritizing Friday’s sharp 150bp interest rate hike. Interest rate increases are expected in upcoming MPC meetings. In addition, it might take some time before the approval of the IMF Executive Board, which could wait for the remaining prior actions such as the removal of tax exemptions and the SBP law before giving formal approval to the IMF. resumption of the program. “ Earlier today, the IMF issued a statement, saying it had reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistan on the policies and reforms needed to complete the sixth review under the Extended Financing Facility ( EFF) of $ 6 billion which has been “on hiatus” since April. The agreement is subject to the approval of the Fund’s Board of Directors, after the implementation of prior actions, particularly on fiscal and institutional reforms, the IMF said. Approval of the deal will make available 750 million Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), equivalent to $ 1,059 million, he added. This would bring total disbursements under the program to $ 3,027 million and help unlock funding from bilateral and multilateral partners, the IMF statement said. Meanwhile, the SBP raised its benchmark interest rate 150 basis points to 8.75% on Friday as it grappled with rising inflation and uncertainty. Government policies would help preserve the positive short-term outlook, the IMF said, predicting that Pakistan’s economic growth rate would reach or exceed 4 percent in the current fiscal year and 4.5 percent in the current fiscal year. ‘exercise 23. He noted that inflation in the country remained high, adding that it “should start to see a downward trend once the pass-on from the depreciation of the rupee is absorbed and the temporary constraints on the side of the supply and demand will dissipate “.

