Options trading is about to overtake the Quartz stock market





Fueled by a cocktail of nifty trading apps and social media hype, retail has skyrocketed since brokerage competition crushed commissions in 2019. Stocks were initially the focus of attention. But nowadays, much of the excitement seems to lie in options, which offer traders an inexpensive way to bet on a stock up or down without having to buy the stocks. Options activity in the United States is on track to surpass that of the stock market for the first time, according to one measure: The average daily notional value of traded stock options has reached over $ 450 billion this year, up from about 405 billion dollars. for equities, according to data from Cboe Global Markets. The notional value is the trading volume multiplied by the spot price. Make no mistake, institutional investors still carry a heavy weight in options contracts, which give traders the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell an asset at a certain price. Sometimes investors use these derivatives cover: An options contract can be used as an insurance policy in the event of loss of value of an asset, for example. Options are also an inexpensive way to speculate. A contract betting on a stock to hit a certain price in a week (a weekly call option) can cost a few dollars or less. But while these options don’t cost a lot, they aren’t very likely to pay off either. Why is options trading so popular? Options contain leverage that can magnify investment gains (and losses). A typical contract gives the trader the ability to buy or sell 100 shares of a stock, for a fraction of the money it would take to actually buy 100 shares of that stock. The buying and selling of options has roughly quadrupled over the past five years, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing data from Cboe. Legions of armchair investors, fanned by posts on Reddit and TikTok, are likely looking for a dopamine spike as much as they are looking for dollar signs. The boom in options could make financial markets more volatile, but their influence can be overstated. These derivatives were believed to have exacerbated the wild swings in GameStop stocks, which in early 2021 became a battleground between retail traders and hedge funds. As options trading linked to the video game retailer has effectively exploded, a report by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission found no evidence (pdf) of a popular theory that options trading had unintended consequences on the share price from market makers rushing to hedge options activity (known as gamma compression). Quartz’s reports on Robinhood’s stocks and options came to a similar conclusion. But even if it doesn’t destabilize financial markets, the options boom risks burning armies of new traders when stock markets eventually change direction and US stocks finally cease. set new records. This could leave a new generation of investors on a major wealth generator.

