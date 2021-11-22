British Hochschild Opposes Perus Mine Closure Project Due to Environmental Impact | Mining





British metallurgical company Hochschild Mining opposes plans by the Peruvian government to speed up the closure of several mines in the southern region of Ayacucho over concerns over their environmental impact. The London-listed mining company has pledged to vigorously defend its plan to continue mining gold and silver from two Pallancata and Inmaculada mines which it says operate to the highest environmental standards. Ignacio Bustamante, the managing director of Hochschild, said he was surprised at the illegal nature of the action planned by the government and that he would vigorously defend his rights to exploit these mines using all available legal avenues. Hochschild shares plunged nearly 40% on Monday morning, wiping over $ 300 million from the company’s value, after Peruvian Prime Minister Mirtha Vsquez told local media over the weekend that four mines of the southern region of Ayacucho would be closed to access. expansion, and would be closed as soon as possible. Hochschild said he had not received any formal communication from the government on this matter. The plan could have serious consequences for Hochschild, headquartered in Lima, which sources gold and silver for more than two-thirds of its Peruvian mines. The announcement is likely to raise issues across the mining sector in Peru, the world’s second-largest copper producer, which includes British miners Anglo American, Newmont, Glencore and Freeport-McMoRan. The mines in Perus are also operated by Chinas MMG and Chinalco alongside local producers such as Buenaventura. Peru’s mining industry has been linked to a range of environmental issues in recent years, including deforestation, pollution and mistreatment of environmental activists. Sign up for the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk Bustamante said: Our goal is to continue investing in Peru, increasing our resources and extending the life of mines, in accordance with the Peruvian legal framework. Hochschild said it was a large employer in the area, directly employing more than 5,000 people and around 40,000 indirectly, and had long-term investment plans for the local area. We are ready to enter into a dialogue with the government to resolve any misunderstandings regarding our mining operations. However, given the illegal nature of the proposed action, the company will vigorously defend its rights to mine these mines using all available legal avenues, Bustamante added.

