Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday 22 November
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Dow expected to rebound after Friday’s drop ended a tough week
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 15, 2021 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
Dow futures gained nearly 100 points to start the shortened holiday week. On Friday, the 30-stock average fell 268 points, or 0.75%, amid renewed concerns over rising Covid cases, capping a tough time for blue chips. The Dow Jones fell almost 1.4% over the week. The S&P 500 edged down from a record close on Friday, but still came out slightly ahead for the week. The Nasdaq, supported by technology stocks, advanced on Friday to close at a new record, and it gained more than 1.2% for the week.
- Moderna shares rose more than 2% in pre-market on Monday after Covid injections for all adults got final clearance from U.S. health officials on Friday. Moderna stock had a tough month, falling 20%. Pfizer and BioNTech have also increased on approval of the booster.
- Elon Musk said Tesla’s Model S Plaid vehicle could launch in China early next spring. Responding to a question on Twitter overnight about when the electric sedan will arrive in China, CEO Musk said “probably around March.” Tesla shares rose 2% pre-market.
2. Biden could announce his appointment as head of the Fed this week
Lael Brainard, Governor of the US Federal Reserve with Fed Governors Jerome Powell and Stanley Fischer.
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images
An event likely to have an impact on the market is expected this week: the president The nomination of Joe Biden for the next head of the Federal Reserve. Biden is expected to announce his choice in the coming days, with current President Jerome Powell and Fed Governor Lael Brainard seen as the most likely candidates. Many expect a more accommodating central bank if Brainard wins, which means it would take longer to tighten extraordinary Covid-era policies, including raising interest rates. Powell, who was chosen by former President Donald Trump, has often found himself the target of Trump’s wrath, urged to support business-friendly monetary policy until the pandemic strikes. The Fed acted quickly and got big to support the economy in the early days of Covid.
3. Stocks can enter an optimal period during the holiday week
US markets will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving. The stock market closes early at 1 p.m. ET on Friday. If history is a guide, actions should be doing well during the vacation week.
- “The last five trading days in November have been traditionally positive, since 1950,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. “There is a two-thirds chance that the market will be up the day before Thanksgiving, a 57% chance the day after Thanksgiving, and a 71% chance that it will be up Monday.”
- In addition to the possible Fed announcement of Biden, there are a number of economic reports in the coming week. The most prominent release is on Wednesday’s personal consumption spending, which includes the Fed’s most watched measure of inflation.
4. Austria remains stranded as restrictions protests sweep across Europe
A protester lights a smoke bomb during a rally organized by the Austrian far-right party FPOe against measures taken to curb the Covid pandemic, in Maria Theresien Platz square in Vienna, Austria, on November 20, 2021.
JOE KLAMAR | AFP | Getty Images
Austria Between its fourth national lockdown on Monday, as Covid cases raged across Europe. The mitigation measures announcement on Friday, which triggered a large sell-off in global stock markets, also included a vaccine mandate, effective February 1. Austria’s lockdown is expected to last 10 days, although officials have said it could last longer if needed. Austria hopes to lift the measures on December 13, but could keep them in place for those who are not vaccinated. Tens of thousands of protesters marched through Vienna Saturday before confinement. Protests against virus restrictions have also erupted in Switzerland, Croatia, Italy, Northern Ireland and the Netherlands.
5. Authentic Brands announces an IPO, to sell its stake to private investors
Jamie Salter, President and CEO of Authentic Brands Group LLC.
Norm Betts | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Authentic Brands Group Retail Conglomerate plans to suspend a planned initial public offering and instead sell significant stakes in his company to private equity firm CVC Capital, hedge fund HPS Investment Partners and a group of existing stakeholders. The deal, announced Monday, values the company behind retailers Forever 21, Aeropostale, Barneys New York, Brooks Brothers and Sports Illustrated at $ 12.7 billion in enterprise value. Jamie Salter of Authentic Brands, who has been appointed CEO for an additional five years, said the company will target an IPO date of 2023 or 2024.
Correction: This article has been updated to reflect that the Authentic Brands equity deal values the company at $ 12.7 billion.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. Follow all market actions like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s coronavirus coverage.
