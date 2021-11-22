ShoulderUp rings the New York Stock Exchange bell

Wall Street sign with American flag in the financial district of Lower Manhattan

Earlier this year, Athena Technology Acquisition, a $ 250 million blank check company founded by Isabelle Freidheim and Phyllis Newhouse, rang the opening bell for the New York Stock Exchange on the occasion of the IPO. company stock exchange.

With Freidheim as Chairman of Athena and Newhouse as CEO, Athena became the first and only Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) to date listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a Woman of Color. CEO.

It was a remarkable achievement. However, as Newhouse would soon learn, it was also an opportunity to consider new ways to create similar opportunities for others.

“After ringing the bell in March 2021, it was my mother who brought me back to earth,” Newhouse said. “She said anyone can make history, but it takes a lot to make a real change. She humbled me because if you really want to make a difference, you not just make history. You are making the change for others. “

Ms. Newhouse is a retired serial entrepreneur, investor and senior executive who served in the United States … [+] State Army on various missions. She specialized in national security and created the Cyber-Espionage Task Force. In addition to being CEO and Co-Founder of Athena, she is also CEO of Xtreme Solutions, Inc. and Founder of ShoulderUp.

This morning she will ring the New York Stock Exchange bell, but it will be a different experience. Not only will she be accompanied by about 50 veterans, but the bell will serve as a means of sounding the alarm that change is coming. More so, we can all be allies in making this happen.

Cybercrime is on the rise

After spending over 20 years in the military, working in the Pentagon, and building a large cybersecurity company, this next SPAC called ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corporation Focuses on Cyber ​​Security.

Shawn Henry is the President, Services Division and Chief Security Officer at CrowdStrike and is a … [+] is part of the ShoulderUp team.

Cybercrime has increased due to the pandemic. According to a recent verizon report, the average cost to businesses of a data breach has climbed to $ 21,659 per incident over the past year, with most incidents ranging from $ 800 to over $ 650,000, and 5% of successful attacks cost businesses $ 1 million or more.

Last year, Cybersecurity Ventures predicted that cybercrime would cost the world $ 6 trillion a year by 2021, up from $ 3 trillion in 2015. This represents the largest transfer of economic wealth in history, risk the incentives for innovation and investment, and will be more profitable than the global trade in all major illegal drugs combined.

Tom Killalea is a leader, mentor, innovator and senior advisor for ShoulderUp.

Several board members and directors of this PSPC are former FBI, a 3-star general and military commanders, all with a cybersecurity focus, who will be in attendance at today’s ringing ceremony. Each is a cyber expert with decades of cyber espionage experience with government and the private sector. In addition to Newhouse, they include Shawn Henry, Danelle Barrett, Lauren Anderson, and Vincent Stewart.

“This SPAC is a technological SPAC with a sub-sector with Artificial Intelligence, around cyber and Artificial Intelligence”, shares Newhouse. “So that would be the primary focus, but any tech company that we merge with would benefit.”

How ShoulderUp is creating change

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 22: Honoree Phyllis Newhouse poses backstage at Culture … [+] Creators 4th Annual Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 22, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Cultural Creators)

Newhouse began her journey as an entrepreneur after her career in the military, where she worked in intelligence and cybersecurity. ShoulderUp is dedicated to the education and empowerment of women around the world by helping them reach their greatest economic, political and cultural potential.

In addition to Newhouse, ShoulderUp is also directed by award-winning actress Viola Davis. These two influential leaders started ShoulderUp to use their voice and economic power to connect and support other women who want to make positive changes in their lives. One of its missions is to generate conversations that provide valuable resources and leadership advice. Inspirational topics covering leadership, community, innovation and more will be shared via videos, podcasts and blogs in online and offline communities.

Rashaun Williams is an American financier, technology investor and assistant professor with over 150 … [+] investments to its credit and more than 40 exits. He is a member of the Board of Directors of ShoulderUp.

Newhouse called ShoulderUp’s board of directors “the board of America” because of its diversity. ShoulderUp also has a fully POC management team: Newhouse, Stacey Abrams, Rashaun Williams, Grace Vandecruze, Sandra Campos, Vincent Stewart and Janice Howroyd.

“This is what a board of directors should look like,” Newhouse said. “When you intend to bring in the right skills and tick the box for the value each brings to the table, I find you can automatically tick the box for diversity.”

Create a movement

“The ShoulderUp SPAC is to show women that they are not afraid,” says Newhouse. “If you look at PSPC, why are there so few women? We have to work together to allow women to see what is possible by entering a market that is largely dominated by men.”

To inspire women to explore new markets, you have to learn from their experience and find ways to tap it, no matter what the industry.

“Women are known to say, ‘I don’t know if I qualify for this,” Newhouse says. “You are qualified! Size and reach are relevant in absolutely everything you do. This is how you do. Connect the dots between what you have done and what you are trying to do. ”

She explained that in her military history, about every 3 years, she changed assignments. For each organization, the people are different, the mission is different and, in a sense, you have to relearn everything. “When you’ve been doing this for 22 years, so many missions and opportunities, your journey is still there. You just need to find your alignment and your relevance and apply it.”

The importance of allies

Speaking with Newhouse, she highlights how real change for women begins with establishing meaningful stories that build their legacy of influence and financial power.

This includes having men as allies.

“To expand your network, you need a few men to go with you,” Newhouse explained. “Men can use their platforms to create changes in the lives of women. A friend recently told me that after his experience with ShoulderUp, he never said, “Can I help you?” ” Women’s. Aid puts us in a vulnerable position as if we cannot. It is so essential to change the language and stop offering help. We have to do it: “How can I support you? »Remove help! If you look at any woman who’s been to the top, a guy must have decided to buy. We want the men to be part of the team and show them what women can do. Then they can open up their network and use their influence to help create that change. “

Newhouse’s advice to men is find a woman who you can give a resource, opportunity, or connection to change a woman’s career as an opportunity.

Honor our veterans

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 11: Veterans and others carry a large American flag as they march through the … [+] The nation’s largest veterans parade in New York City on November 11, 2016 in New York City. Known as “America’s Parade,” it brings together more than 20,000 participants, including veterans from many eras, military units, businesses and high school groups, as well as civic and youth groups. (Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Considering that this is National Veterans and Military Families Month, and several members of the Board of Directors and Directors of SPAC ShoulderUp are former military commanders, including an FBI General and 3 stars who all focus on cybersecurity, they will be at the ringing ceremony today.

Newhouse explained that when the veterans come back, we fail to welcome them again. As a result, they can often feel invisible. With this SPAC, Newhouse wants to raise awareness and thank these incredible men and women. This is why the ceremony of the sound of the bells today is dedicated to them. About 50 vets will be in attendance (in person or via Zoom), including family members who have lost loved ones.

As we wrap up our conversation, it’s clear Newhouse has heard his mother’s wisdom. “I knew for a fact that I was coming back to that same conversation with my mom about change,” she said. “This time I come back with that power to rush in and say, ‘I’m back and I’m not leaving. This time, was it easier? Maybe in some ways. Is it more difficult? This time however, I know that we are going to shape and change the way this industry shapes and changes because we can.